The Atto 3 has a bigger battery for the most range. Let’s see what’s the premium for that advantage

Build Your Dreams (BYD) has just entered the electric SUV space in India with the Atto 3 EV. Although it’s an alternative to the likes of the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric, it falls in the same category as the Jeep Compass thanks to its bigger dimensions.

Let’s see how the prices for the Atto 3 compare to its EV rivals:

BYD Atto 3 MG ZS EV Hyundai Kona Electric Excite- Rs 22.58 lakh Premium- Rs 23.84 lakh Premium DT- Rs 24.03 lakh Exclusive- Rs 26.50 lakh Rs 33.99 lakh

Among the three electric SUVs mentioned here, the Atto 3 is the priciest.

The BYD Atto 3’s starting price is nearly Rs 7.5 lakh more than the price of the top-spec variant of the MG EV and around Rs 10 lakh more than the Hyundai.

The ZS EV has a lower entry point which is more affordable than the Kona Electric, but its better-equipped variant is pricier at Rs 26.5 lakh.

It’s only the Hyundai EV here that gets a choice of a dual-tone exterior shade, which happens to be for its top-spec trim.

BYD has equipped the Atto 3 with a 60.48kWh battery pack, having an ARAI-certified range of 521km. It comes with an electric motor rated at 204PS/310Nm, which sends power to the front wheels.

The ZS EV gets a 50.3kWh battery pack and an electric motor making 176PS and 280Nm. As per ARAI, MG’s electric SUV has a range of 461km. The top-of-the-line variant even gets features like a panoramic sunroof, a six-way powered driver’s seat, and a wireless phone charger.

It’s the Kona Electric here which has the smallest battery pack (39.2kWh) and also the least range figure among the lot (452km). Hyundai has given it a 136PS/395Nm electric motor to drive its front wheels. The Kona is the oldest EV here and it does show in terms of the design and the interior.

The Atto 3 uses the latest battery technology of the three, packs more performance and offers more range too. It even gets a host of quirky design details to offer a more distinctive experience than the other two EVs here. But it remains to be seen if the buyers judge the Atto 3’s advantages to be worth that premium over its closest rivals.

If one were to consider the next best premium EV in the market, it would be the Volvo XC40 Recharge with a price tag of Rs 55.90 lakh. It’s smaller/larger, has more of a premium build and offers a range of 418km (WLTP-claimed) with 408PS of performance.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

