BS6 Mahindra Scorpio Launched, Prices Up By Up To Rs 60,000

Modified On Apr 28, 2020 02:37 PM By Dhruv for Mahindra Scorpio

Deliveries of the BS6 Scorpio will begin as soon as the lockdown is lifted

BS6 Scorpio gets a price hike of up to Rs 60,000.

The engine is the same 2.2-litre unit as before.

While a 6-speed manual is standard, base-spec only gets a 5-speed manual.

No Automatic and AWD on offer in the BS6 era.

2.5-litre diesel engine and 120PS version of the 2.2-litre diesel are discontinued.

Mahindra has launched the BS6 Scorpio in India amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Quite a few revisions have been made to its variant list. Check out the new prices in the table below and find out how they compare to the prices of of the outgoing models:

Variant Mahindra Scorpio BS6 Mahindra Scorpio BS4 Difference S3 Discontinued Rs 10 lakh ----- S5 Rs 12.20 lakh Rs 12.40 lakhs Rs 20,000 S7 120PS Discontinued Rs 13.30 lakh ----- S7 Rs 14.21 lakh Rs 13.61 lakh Rs 60,000 S9 Rs 14.84 lakh Rs 14.24 lakh Rs 60,000 S11 Rs 16 lakh Rs 15.40 lakh Rs 60,000 S11 AWD Discontinued Rs 16.84 lakh -----

All prices, ex-showroom New Delhi.

As you can make out from the table above, Mahindra has discontinued the base variant of the Scorpio. The top-spec AWD and the S7 (120PS version of the 2.2-litre engine) variants have been discontinued as well. The S5 is the new base variant and its price has been hiked by Rs 20,000. The other variants have seen a more steep price hike of Rs 60,000. The Scorpio continues to be offered with the same set of features, notably auto headlamps with LED DRLs, a rear parking camera, auto climate control, and cruise control.

The engine underneath the bonnet remains the 2.2-litre diesel motor that puts out 140PS and 320Nm of torque. The transmission remains a 6-speed manual, with no automatic expected to make it to the variant list. The new base variant (S5) is offered with a 5-speed transmission only. The 2.5-litre engine which was previously offered in the base variant (S3) has also been discontinued.

It will continue to compete with the likes of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta, as well as the Tata Harrier and MG Hector to an extent.

Read More on : Scorpio diesel