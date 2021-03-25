BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Interior And Exterior Spied: No Major Difference Spotted

Published On Mar 25, 2021 05:53 PM By Tarun for Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

While the BS4 model came with 2.5-litre and 1.9-litre diesel engines, the BS6 model could retain the latter, the more powerful one

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is set to receive a BS6 update.

The BS6 model has been spied inside and out, confirming no visual changes on board.

The updated model could lose the 134PS 2.5-litre diesel engine and continue with the 150PS 1.9-litre diesel engine.

Earlier, the 1.9-litre unit came with a 6-speed automatic, but it could also get a 6-speed manual transmission.

Prices are expected to increase by a lakh over the earlier range of Rs 16.55 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

The BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has been spied again ahead of its expected launch in April 2021. Going by the new spy shots, which show the pickup truck inside and out, it will feature barely any changes or additional features.

The spied test mule looks identical to the BS4 model. At the back, you can spot the ‘dCI’ badging -- the name of its 1.9-litre diesel engine -- which was introduced in 2019. Interior spy shots reveal the same all-black interior without any changes.

It should continue with existing features, such as a touchscreen infotainment system (without Apple CarPlay or Android Auto), cruise control, push-button start stop, steering-mounted audio controls, automatic AC, and powered seats. Safety should be covered by dual airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, electronic stability control, and rear parking sensors like before. We were expecting a bigger 9-inch display free-floating display, which was introduced in Europe a couple of years back, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Earlier, it came with 134PS/320Nm 2.5-litre diesel and 150PS/350Nm 1.9-litre diesel engines. The bigger engine came with a 5-speed manual and the smaller one with a 6-speed automatic. In the BS6 era, we are expecting only the 1.9-litre engine to be carried forward. For better accessibility, it could be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission alongside the torque converter automatic. This will be the biggest and possibly, the only change on board.

In the BS4 era, the D-Max V-Cross was priced between Rs 16.55 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The BS6 model is expected to demand a premium of a lakh over the last recorded prices.

