BS6 Ford Figo, Aspire And Freestyle Launched

While the power output remains the same, the torque figure has gone down by 1Nm in case of the petrol engine

Ford is offering a 3-year/1,00,000km extended warranty as standard with the BS6 Figo, Aspire and Freestyle.

Ford offers the BS6 Figo, Aspire and Freestyle with the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines.

Feature list continues to be the same plus the addition of FordPass connected car tech as standard across all variants.

While the prices of Figo have shot up, those of the Aspire and Freestyle have gone down from their BS4 versions.

After introducing the BS6 EcoSport in late January, Ford India has now launched the BS6 versions of the Figo , Aspire and the Freestyle. Ford is offering a 3-year/1,00,000km extended warranty as standard with the BS6 Figo, Aspire and Freestyle. Ford has also introduced a new Trend variant in the Figo.

The revised prices of the three models are as follows:

Figo Variants BS6 Price BS4 Price Difference Petrol Ambiente Rs 5.39 lakh Rs 5.23 lakh Rs 16,000 Trend Rs 5.99 lakh - - Titanium Rs 6.35 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 36,000 Titanium BLU Rs 6.95 lakh Rs 6.64 lakh Rs 31,000 Diesel Trend Rs 6.86 lakh - - Titanium Rs 7.25 lakh Rs 6.89 lakh Rs 36,000 Titanium BLU Rs 7.85 lakh Rs 7.54 lakh Rs 31,000

Aspire Variants BS6 Price BS4 Price Difference Petrol Ambiente Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh - Trend Rs 6.59 lakh Rs 6.63 lakh -Rs 4,000 Titanium Rs 7.09 lakh Rs 7.37 lakh -Rs 28,000 Titanium+ Rs 7.44 lakh Rs 7.82 lakh -Rs 38,000 Diesel Trend Rs 7.49 lakh Rs 7.37 lakh -Rs 12,000 Titanium Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 8.17 lakh -Rs 18,000 Titanium+ Rs 8.34 lakh Rs 8.62 lakh -Rs 28,000

Freestyle Variants BS6 Price BS4 Price Difference Petrol Ambiente Rs 5.89 lakh Rs 5.91 lakh -Rs 2,000 Trend Rs 6.44 lakh Rs 6.81 lakh -Rs 37,000 Titanium Rs 6.94 lakh Rs 7.21 lakh -Rs 27,000 Titanium+ Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 7.56 lakh -Rs 27,000 Diesel Trend Rs 7.34 lakh Rs 7.46 lakh -Rs 12,000 Titanium Rs 7.84 lakh Rs 7.91 lakh -Rs 7,000 Titanium+ Rs 8.19 lakh Rs 8.37 lakh -Rs 18,000

While the prices of the Figo have increased in the range of Rs 16,000 to Rs 36,000 due to the BS6 upgrade, those of the Aspire and Freestyle have gone down in the range of Rs 4,000 to Rs 38,000 and Rs 2,000 to Rs 37,000 respectively.

The updated Figo, Aspire and Freestyle share the same BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. While the power figure (96PS) of the petrol engine remains unaffected, the torque has gone down from 120Nm to 119Nm with the update. On the other hand, the diesel unit continues to make 100PS of power and 215Nm of torque.

All the models are offered with a 5-speed manual transmission option as standard. Ford recently discontinued the 1.5-litre petrol engine that was offered with a 6-speed AT gearbox on both the Figo and Aspire.

The claimed fuel efficiency figures of these models have also been affected by the BS6 upgrade. Here’s a look at the revised figures:

Model New Fuel Efficiency Old Fuel Efficiency Ford Figo (petrol) 18.5kmpl 20.4kmpl Ford Figo (diesel) 24.4kmpl 25.5kmpl Ford Aspire (petrol) 18.5kmpl 20.4kmpl Ford Aspire (diesel) 24.4kmpl 26.1kmpl Ford Freestyle (petrol) 18.5kmpl 19kmpl Ford Freestyle (diesel) 23.8kmpl 24.4kmpl

In terms of features, all three models continue to be offered with auto headlamps, auto-dimming IRVM, up to six airbags, and push-button start/stop. Ford has also introduced FordPass connected car tech in all the three models with the BS6 upgrade.

Ford will also be launching the BS6 Endeavour with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine soon. This new unit will replace the currently offered 2.2-litre and 3.2-litre diesel engines and will come paired to a 10-speed AT gearbox. The prices of the BS6 Endeavour are likely to go up by a big margin over its current version since it will get both an engine and transmission upgrade.

