BS6 Ford Endeavour Launched. Now Upto Rs 2 lakh Cheaper Than BS6 Toyota Fortuner Diesel

Published On Feb 25, 2020 06:16 PM By Sonny for Ford Endeavour

The new Endeavour’s top variant is now more affordable by Rs 1.45 Lakh!

Ford has updated the Endeavour with a new 2.0-litre BS6 diesel engine.

The new motor will be available in both 4x2 and 4x4 variants.

New Endeavour is cheaper than outgoing BS4 variants by upto Rs 1.45 lakh.

It only comes with a 10-speed automatic (a first for India); no manual option on offer.

It also gets the addition of FordPass connected car technology as standard.

The SUV continues to get premium features like a powered tailgate, 7 airbags, panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone climate control.

The flagship Ford SUV in India has been updated with a new BS6 diesel engine. The 2020 Endeavour also gets the addition of FordPass, the carmaker’s connected car technology suite. It is now offered in only three variants, which are priced as follows:

Variant Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) BS4 Variant List Prices Difference - - Titanium 4x2 MT (2.2L TDCi) Rs 29.20 lakh - Titanium 4x2 AT Rs 29.55 lakh - - - Titanium+ 4x2 AT Rs 31.55 lakh Titanium+ 4x2 AT (2.2L TDCi) Rs 32.33 lakh Rs 78,000 (BS4 is more expensive) Titanium+ 4x4 AT Rs 33.25 lakh Titanium+ 4x4 AT (3.2L TDCi) Rs 34.70 lakh Rs 1.45 lakh (BS4 is more expensive)

In its top-spec trim, the new Endeavour is actually more affordable than the outgoing BS4 version. While the entry-spec variant is slightly more expensive, it does get the added benefit of an automatic transmission. Its closest competitor, the Toyota Fortuner, also comes with BS6 engines and its diesel variants are priced from Rs 30.19 lakh and Rs 33.95 lakh with the option of a manual variant. The Japanese full-size SUV also gets a BS6 petrol option which is more affordable than the diesel-only Endeavour.

The BS6 Endeavour’s new 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine churns out 170PS and 420Nm while mated to Ford’s 10-speed automatic gearbox. It is the only offering in India to get this distinct transmission system and does away with a manual option entirely. Ford says its new engine is more efficient and offers improved low-end torque than the outgoing 2.2-litre diesel engine. The BS6 Endeavour claims a mileage of 13.9kmpl with the 4x2 drivetrain and 12.4kmp with the 4x4 variant. The previous 2.2-litre and 3.2-litre diesel engines will not be offered in the BS6 era.

In terms of features, the Endeavour remains a well-equipped offering. It now comes with FordPass connected car technology as standard. It allows users to perform remote vehicle operations, track its live location and get an overview of the car’s telematics via the smartphone app. The Endeavour continues to get premium features like active noise cancellation for the cabin, semi-autonomous parallel park assist, power-folding third-row seats, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. It also comes with the 8-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Ford has launched the BS6 Endeavour with prices ranging from Rs 29.55 lakh to Rs 33.25 lakh. However, these are introductory prices and are only valid until April 30. After this period, each variant will get a price hike of Rs 70,000. Even with the post-introductory prices, the BS6 Endeavour will be more affordable than the outgoing BS4 model. It will continue to rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, Skoda Kodiaq, and the upcoming MG Gloster.

Read More on : Ford Endeavour Automatic