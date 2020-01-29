BS6 Honda Amaze Launched At Rs 6.10 Lakh. Gets A Diesel Option As Well!

Published On Jan 29, 2020 04:55 PM By Saransh for Honda Amaze

Power figures remain unchanged for both petrol and diesel engines

Prices range from Rs 6.10 lakh to Rs 9.96 lakh.

Prices have gone up by up to Rs 51,000.

Becomes the only other diesel sub-4m SUV after the Aura.

Feature list remains unchanged.

Honda has launched the BS6 Amaze in India. Priced from Rs 6.10 lakh to Rs 9.96 lakh, it is available with both petrol and diesel engines offered with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. Let’s take a look at the detailed price list.

Petrol:

Variant BS4 BS6 E Rs 5.93 lakh Rs 6.10 lakh (+Rs 17K) S Rs 6.73 lakh Rs 6.82 lakh (+Rs 9K) V Rs 7.33 lakh Rs 7.45 lakh (+Rs 12K) S CVT Rs 7.63 lakh Rs 7.72 lakh (+Rs 9K) VX Rs 7.81 lakh Rs 7.92 lakh (+Rs 11K) V CVT Rs 8.23 lakh Rs 8.35 lakh (+Rs 12K) VX CVT Rs 8.64 lakh Rs 8.76 lakh (+Rs 12K)

Diesel

Variant BS4 BS6 E Rs 7.05 lakh Rs 7.56 lakh (+Rs 51K) S Rs 7.85 lakh Rs 8.12 lakh (+Rs 27K) V Rs 8.45 lakh Rs 8.75 lakh (+Rs 30K) S CVT Rs 8.65 lakh Rs 8.92 lakh (+Rs 27K) VX Rs 8.93 lakh Rs 9.23 lakh (+Rs 30K) V CVT Rs 9.25 lakh Rs 9.55 lakh (+Rs 30K) VX CVT Rs 9.66 lakh Rs 9.96 lakh (+Rs 30K)

*all prices ex-showroom Delhi

The BS6 Amaze is powered by the same set of petrol and diesel engines as before. Even with this update, the power figures have remained unchanged. Where the 1.2-litre unit makes 90PS and 110Nm, the 1.5-litre diesel engine unit is good for 100PS and 200Nm. Both engines are offered with a 5-speed MT as well as a CVT. It is to be noted that the diesel Amaze CVT makes less power and torque compared to its manual counterpart as before. It generates 80PS and 160Nm.

Things remain the same on the features front as well. The Amaze continues to get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard. Other features on offer include auto AC, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and cruise control.

With this update, the Amaze has become the fourth sub-4m sedan to get a BS6 petrol engine after the Dzire, Tigor and Aura. It is only the second sub-4m sedan to get a BS6 diesel engine after Hyundai Aura.

