BS6 Effect: Honda Accord Hybrid Discontinued In India

Published On Apr 06, 2020 03:00 PM By Rohit for Honda Accord

Honda product portfolio for India now comprises four models. However, the BS6 Jazz and WR-V are expected to be launched soon

With the implementation of the BS6 emission norms, Honda has discontinued a few models from its lineup including its flagship offering, the Accord Hybrid. Honda’s flagship sedan was offered in a single fully-imported variant and was priced at Rs 43.23 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Its prime competitors were the Skoda Superb and Toyota Camry Hybrid.

The sedan was offered with a BS4 2.0-litre petrol engine with two electric motors mated to an e-CVT (electronic continuously variable transmission) gearbox. The hybrid powertrain was rated at 215PS of max power. Honda also offered a 1.3kWh lithium-ion battery pack on the sedan that powered the electric motors. The ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of the Accord Hybrid was 23.1kmpl.

In terms of features, the sedan came with LED headlamps with LED DRLs, a sunroof, an 8-way adjustable driver seat, and a 4-way adjustable passenger seat. Honda also offered the Accord with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rain-sensing wipers, and dual-zone climate control.

Meanwhile, Honda has also discontinued the diesel variants of the CR-V and Civic for now. Both these models are expected to be launched with BS6 diesel engines later this year while the fifth-gen Honda City will arrive once the coronavirus pandemic is contained. The Japanese carmaker is also expected to introduce the BS6 versions of the Jazz and WR-V in the coming weeks.