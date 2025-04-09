7 Major Features Upcoming 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Will Get Over The Old Tiguan

The 2025 Tiguan R-Line offers more comfort features along with an updated safety suite

The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, which will be a generation update for the nameplate in India, is set to launch on April 14, 2025. The German carmaker will be launching the sportier version of the Tiguan on our shores, which will pack a bunch of new features, along with some safety features never seen before on a Volkswagen model on our shores. Here is a list of 7 major features that the new Tiguan R-Line gets over the old Tiguan

Advanced Driver Assistance System

The biggest addition to the safety suite of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is the Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The ADAS suite comes with 21 features, which include lane change assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, forward collision avoidance and parking assist.

More Airbags

The Tiguan R-Line comes with 9 airbags, which is 3 more than what was on offer with the old Tiguan. Other safety features that are carried over from the old Tiguan include electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Front Seats With Massage Function

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line features sports seats that get a massage function for the front occupants. The massage function for both seats can be controlled through the infotainment system. The Tiguan R-Line, along with the addition of this feature, retains the heated seats from the old Tiguan.

Larger Touchscreen System

The Tiguan R-Line gets a freestanding 15-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The old Tiguan featured an 8-inch touchscreen, which offered wired connectivity for the same. It must be noted that almost all features of the new Tiguan R Line are bunched into this large infotainment system.

Heads-up Display

The new Tiguan R-Line gets a heads-up display that relays information from the digital driver display such as vehicle speed and more. This was not available in the old Tiguan along with any other Volkswagen offering in India, such as the Virtus and Taigun.

Dual Wireless Phone Chargers

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line sports two wireless charging pads instead of a single one, which was offered with the old Tiguan. Along with the dual wireless phone chargers, it also comes with plenty of type-C USB ports to keep your devices topped up.

Dynamic Chassis Control

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC). This electronic system changes the stiffness of the dampers depending on the drive mode you choose. So you can stiffen it up when driving over a twisty section of road for tighter handling or soften it down when driving over bad roads.

The 2025 Tiguan R-Line is expected to be priced at Rs 55 lakh. It will go up against the likes of the Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. At the price point it’s expected to come at, you can consider it as an alternative to the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA. For more details about the 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, you can check out this report.

