BMW X1 vs Volvo XC40: Feature Wars

Published On Apr 14, 2020 08:00 AM By Arun for BMW X1

Do the smallest SUVs from Bavaria and Sweden pamper you?

Small luxury SUVs like the BMW X1 and the Volvo XC40 definitely calm the nerves of first time luxury car buyers. They feature dimensions that don’t intimidate, driving positions that inspire confidence and assurance that scraping the underbelly is merely a hypothetical scenario.

And while both feel like a significant upgrade in terms of touch, feel, build and design — they still need to deliver on the feel-good elements. Let’s run through the feature list and see which small SUV scores big points here.

Lighting Systems

BMW’s X1 gets projector headlamps up front with full-LED lighting. You get daytime running lamps as well in BMW’s signature style. Interesting trivia: even though there are two ‘projectors’ in the headlamp, only the outer one is functional. Tail lamps and indicators are full-LED as well.

In contrast to the BMW, Volvo’s XC40 offers a full-LED headlamp setup with the company’s signature ‘Thor’s Hammer’ daytime running lamps. Volvo’s trademark waterfall tail lamps get the LED treatment as well, and so do the front fog lamps.

Alloy Wheels

Based on the variant, BMW will equip the X1 with 17-inch (SportX, xLine) or 18-inch alloy wheels (MSport).

Since the XC40 is available in a single, sporty-looking R-Design trim, you get dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels.

Convenience Features

The X1 oddly lacks passive keyless entry, which is surprising given the price. Basics such as push-button start/stop, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, and powered front driver’s seat are on offer, though. Automatic headlamps, wipers and an auto-dimming mirror are bundled in as well.

For India, the X1 gets softer seats with ample bolstering. The rear seat folds in a 40:20:40 ratio and the backrest reclines for added comfort too.

With the XC40, you get everything that the BMW offers. It also goes one up by offering keyless entry, memory functionality for the driver’s seat and adaptive cruise control. There’s a slew of driver aids on offer too, including lane assist and park assist.

Additionally, it also offers a powered tailgate and wireless charging. Also, where the X1 offers just rear parking sensors, the XC40 gets front parking sensors as well. Sadly, a 360° camera is missing on both.

Feel-good Factor

Configurable ambient lighting, plush leather upholstery, soft-touch dashboard and a massive panoramic sunroof will make you feel special inside the cabin of the X1.

The XC40 misses out on ambient lighting but offers a chic-looking dash with aluminium-like inserts and leather upholstery. There’s a nifty waste bin placed ahead of the front armrest too.

Entertainment and Connectivity

The base-spec SportX variant gets a 6.5-inch display for the infotainment whereas the xLine and MSport get a larger 8.8-inch touchscreen. You also get a 6-speaker sound system with the larger screen.

As for the instrument cluster, BMW’s signature black-panel display is offered on the X1 as standard. A small coloured MID is nestled between two analogue dials for the tachometer and speedometer.

Volvo punches hard in the infotainment department with a vertically-oriented 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Accompanying the touchscreen is a banging 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with an air subwoofer.

A customisable 12.3-inch full-LCD TFT screen acts as the instrument cluster that gives out information regarding music, adaptive cruise control and lane assist over and above the vitals.

