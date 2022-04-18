BMW India Now Introduces A Silver Shadow Edition Of The Facelifted X4

Published On Apr 18, 2022 06:15 PM By Rohit for BMW X4

Since its launch in March, the facelifted SUV-coupe was sold in a Black Shadow edition

BMW has introduced the Silver Shadow edition at a premium of Rs 1.4 lakh over the previous edition.

It is priced between Rs 71.90 lakh and Rs 73.90 lakh.

All blacked-out elements of the previous edition have now been finished in chrome, including the alloy wheels and grille surround.

Only change on the inside is a Black and Mocha theme.

BMW is offering the SUV-coupe in three new shades: black, blue, and white.

Gets the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 3-litre diesel engines as before.

One edition to another. That’s how the journey of the facelifted BMW X4 has been so far since it went on sale in March 2022. While the carmaker had introduced the SUV-coupe in a Black Shadow edition at launch, BMW has now launched it in a new Silver Shadow edition.

Here’s how the Silver Shadow edition is priced compared to the former:

Variant Black Shadow Edition Silver Shadow Edition Difference xDrive30i Petrol Rs 70.5 lakh Rs 71.90 lakh +Rs 1.4 lakh xDriver30d Diesel Rs 72.5 lakh Rs 73.90 lakh +Rs 1.4 lakh

BMW has priced the X4’s new edition at a premium of Rs 1.4 lakh over the erstwhile Black Shadow edition.

The carmaker is offering the Silver Shadow edition in three exterior shades: Carbon Black, Phytonic Blue and Alpine White. With this new edition, the SUV-coupe has lost all of its darkened elements including the black alloy wheels and front grille surround. While the overall dashboard and cabin layout remains unchanged, BMW has opted for a Black and Mocha theme.

In terms of equipment, the Silver Shadow edition carries forward the same features as the Black Shadow edition. It consists of a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, head-up display, and 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Safety features onboard include six airbags, cornering brake control, vehicle stability control, and run-flat tyres.

Its powertrain options are as follows:

Engine 2-litre Turbo-petrol 3-litre Diesel Power 252PS 265PS Torque 350Nm 620Nm Transmission 8-speed AT 8-speed AT AWD Yes Yes 0-100kmph 6.6 seconds 5.8 seconds

The SUV-coupe goes up against the Porsche Macan and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.

All prices, ex-showroom

