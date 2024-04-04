Modified On Apr 05, 2024 10:27 AM By Rohit for BMW i5

The i5 electric sedan will be available in a top-spec performance variant with 601 PS and claims over 500 km of range

BMW India will offer the i5 initially as a CBU offering and only in the top-spec M60 variant.

Deliveries to begin from May 2024.

The i5 M60 features M-specific grille, alloy wheels and badges over the regular i5.

On the inside, it has an all-black cabin theme and an M-specific steering wheel.

Features on board include dual digital displays, a panoramic glass roof, and ADAS.

Gets an 81.2 kWh battery pack and an all-wheel-drive setup.

India launch expected soon; could be priced at Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom).

BMW is set to introduce the i5, its fifth all-electric offering in India, and is now taking bookings for the same. The BMW i5, the all-electric version of the new-gen 5 Series, will be offered in a fully loaded M60 xDrive variant as a fully built import. The internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the new 5 Series is expected to arrive soon after the i5 EV. Deliveries of the i5 M60 xDrive will begin from May 2024.

The i5 electric sedan sits between the i4 and i7 in BMW’s Indian EV lineup. Apart from the i4 and i7, BMW also offers the iX1 and iX electric SUVs in our market.

i5 M60 Powertrain Details

Specification i5 M60 Battery Size 81.2 kWh No of Electric Motors 2 (1 front + 1 rear) Power 601 PS Torque 820 Nm WLTP-claimed Range Up to 516 km

The i5 M60 can complete the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.8 seconds and power is sent to all four wheels using BMW’s xDrive system.

Exterior Design In Brief

BMW debuted both the new-gen 5 Series and the i5 globally in the first half of 2023. Being the EV derivative of the 5 Series, the i5 comes with a few design differences including a closed-off grille and revised 20-inch alloy wheels. The i5 M60 variant further comes with a new design for the alloy wheels to set it apart from the regular i5. It also gets M-specific badges and a black treatment to the grille, ORVMs, wheels, and roof. The i5 M60 is provided with a black diffuser and a boot lip spoiler having a carbon-fibre finish.

Cabin And Features

On the inside, BMW has given it an all-black theme and the M-specific steering wheel. It has the integrated curved display setup as seen on modern BMW offerings with one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment.

In terms of features, it gets a 14.9-inch touchscreen unit, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 4-zone climate control, a heads-up display, wireless phone charging, and a panoramic glass roof. Its safety net includes multiple advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like lane change warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and rear collision prevention.

Expected Price And Rivals

We expect the BMW i5 M60 xDrive to go on sale soon at an expected price of Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom). It won’t have any direct rivals in India at launch, but will serve as an affordable alternative to the Audi e-tron GT and entry-level variants of the Porsche Taycan.