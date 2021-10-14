BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Gets A Limited Edition In India
Published On Oct 14, 2021 06:16 PM By Rohit for BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
For the Rs 1 lakh premium, BMW is offering the 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition with exclusive features including a crystal gearshift knob and an illuminated front grille
-
The limited edition model is based on the Luxury Line trim of the 3 Series Gran Limousine.
-
It commands a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the standard Luxury Line variants.
-
BMW is providing the limited-run model with both the 2-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines as the standard sedan.
-
Apart from the select add-ons, the Iconic Edition’s equipment list is the same as the standard model, including a panoramic glass sunroof and a 10.25-inch touchscreen unit.
BMW has launched the locally produced 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition in India. It is based on the Luxury Line trim and is available in two powertrain options.
Here’s a look at their prices:
|
Variant
|
Price (ex-showroom pan-India)
|
Premium over the corresponding variant
|
330Li Iconic Edition
|
Rs 53.50 lakh
|
+Rs 1 lakh
|
320Ld Iconic Edition
|
Rs 54.90 lakh
|
+Rs 1 lakh
The 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition doesn’t fall short on opulence as it gets niceties including BMW’s illuminated kidney grille, a crystal gearshift knob with an illuminated 3 inside it (which looks really cool in the author’s opinion), rear headrest cushions, a coat hanger with a base carrier, and Cognac/Black upholstery with Vernasca leather upholstery for the rear seats. BMW is offering the Iconic Edition model in three exterior shades: Mineral White, Cashmere Silver, and Carbon Black.
Apart from these features, the limited-run Iconic Edition shares the equipment list with the standard 3 Series Gran Limousine. It is equipped with a panoramic glass sunroof, a three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. Other features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Safety tech on board includes six airbags, park assist, and cornering brake control (CBC).
Also See: Video Reveals What India's First Flying Car By Vinata Aeromobility Will Look Like Inside Out
BMW hasn’t made any changes to the mechanicals of the two engines. Here’s a look at their technical details:
|
Engine
|
2-litre Turbo-Petrol
|
2-litre Diesel
|
No. of Cylinders
|
4
|
4
|
Power
|
258PS
|
190PS
|
Torque
|
400Nm
|
400Nm
|
Transmission
|
8-speed automatic
|
8-speed automatic
|
0-100kmph
|
6.2 seconds
|
7.6 seconds
The sedan also comes with paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function, launch control, and four drive modes -- ECO PRO, Comfort, Sport, and Sport+.
BMW’s 3 Series Gran Limousine doesn’t have any direct competitors. The regular 3 Series, on the other hand, rivals the Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and Jaguar XE.
Read More on : 3 Series Gran Limousine Automatic
- Renew BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful