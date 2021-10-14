BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Gets A Limited Edition In India

Published On Oct 14, 2021 06:16 PM By Rohit for BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

For the Rs 1 lakh premium, BMW is offering the 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition with exclusive features including a crystal gearshift knob and an illuminated front grille

The limited edition model is based on the Luxury Line trim of the 3 Series Gran Limousine.

It commands a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the standard Luxury Line variants.

BMW is providing the limited-run model with both the 2-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines as the standard sedan.

Apart from the select add-ons, the Iconic Edition’s equipment list is the same as the standard model, including a panoramic glass sunroof and a 10.25-inch touchscreen unit.

BMW has launched the locally produced 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition in India. It is based on the Luxury Line trim and is available in two powertrain options.

Here’s a look at their prices:

Variant Price (ex-showroom pan-India) Premium over the corresponding variant 330Li Iconic Edition Rs 53.50 lakh +Rs 1 lakh 320Ld Iconic Edition Rs 54.90 lakh +Rs 1 lakh

The 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition doesn’t fall short on opulence as it gets niceties including BMW’s illuminated kidney grille, a crystal gearshift knob with an illuminated 3 inside it (which looks really cool in the author’s opinion), rear headrest cushions, a coat hanger with a base carrier, and Cognac/Black upholstery with Vernasca leather upholstery for the rear seats. BMW is offering the Iconic Edition model in three exterior shades: Mineral White, Cashmere Silver, and Carbon Black.

Apart from these features, the limited-run Iconic Edition shares the equipment list with the standard 3 Series Gran Limousine. It is equipped with a panoramic glass sunroof, a three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. Other features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Safety tech on board includes six airbags, park assist, and cornering brake control (CBC).

BMW hasn’t made any changes to the mechanicals of the two engines. Here’s a look at their technical details:

Engine 2-litre Turbo-Petrol 2-litre Diesel No. of Cylinders 4 4 Power 258PS 190PS Torque 400Nm 400Nm Transmission 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 0-100kmph 6.2 seconds 7.6 seconds

The sedan also comes with paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function, launch control, and four drive modes -- ECO PRO, Comfort, Sport, and Sport+.

BMW’s 3 Series Gran Limousine doesn’t have any direct competitors. The regular 3 Series, on the other hand, rivals the Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and Jaguar XE.

