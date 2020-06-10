Auto Premier League Round 2 Voting Open

Published On Jun 10, 2020 12:59 PM By CarDekho

Pick your favourite cars across categories and stand a chance to win exciting prizes

The Auto Premier League has entered the second round and you can start voting for your favourite cars across segments right now. Not only do we have the winners from Round 1 for the best budget hatchback, compact SUV and premium hatchback of the year, but we also have seven more car categories that are now open for voting.

Check out all the new car categories and familiarise yourself with the entrants from the list below before casting your vote:

Sub-compact SUV Of The Year: Vote for your favourite here and get more details on the entrants here.

Hatchback proportions, high ground clearance, punchy engines

Sub-compact Sedan Of The Year: Vote for your favourite here and get more details on the entrants here.

Small family car with extra boot space for weekend adventures

Compact Sedan Of The Year: Vote for your favourite here and get more details on the entrants here.

The conventional upgrade from a city hatchback to a comfy sedan

MPV Of The Year: Vote for your favourite here and get more details on the entrants here.

It’s easy to take everyone along in one of these

Full-size SUV Of The Year: Vote for your favourite here and get more details on the entrants here.

When bigger is better for comfort with a wider range of usability

Executive Sedan Of The Year: Vote for your favourite here and get more details on the entrants here.

Spacious cabin, luxurious finish, and good for highway cruises or just being driven around town

Green Car Of The Year: Vote for your favourite here and get more details on the entrants here.

Giving new technology a chance to reduce your carbon footprint