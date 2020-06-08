Best Full-Size SUV In India: Vote For Your Favourite

Published On Jun 08, 2020 06:58 PM By CarDekho for Toyota Fortuner

Which one of these brutes would you pick?

The full-size SUV segment in India enjoys a lot of popularity and demand despite its high price scale. One could say it offers the best value for money in terms of comfort, capability and performance without entering the luxury segment. The segment broadly includes two types of SUVs - ladder-on-frame models and monocoque models. But which of these will you make the king of the segment if you had to? Vote for your favourite car in our Auto Premier League car awards and stand a chance to win prizes up to Rs 1.50 lakh. Polling starts from June 10 and here are your options:

Toyota Fortuner

The Fortuner is one of the best all-rounder vehicles in its price point and its sales reflect its popularity. It offers three rows of seats, premium upholstery, plenty of comforts and choice of petrol and diesel engines. The diesel engine option is available in a 4WD variant as well. It does suffer from aging tech in comparison to its rivals but a facelift is due in 2021.

Pros:

Punchy diesel engine of the Fortuner offers 450Nm of torque; it’s fun to drive too!

Toyota Fortuner’s petrol motor is refined. It barely mutters a word while being driven.

Expansive feature list - LED projector headlamps, leather upholstery, touchscreen infotainment system, powered tailgate - the lot!

Well thought out variants. Both engines available with the choice of an automatic transmission, 4x4 on offer with the diesel motor.

Cons:

2.7-litre petrol engine of the Toyota Fortuner lacks outright grunt. Best suited for comfortable cruising.

Ford Endeavour

The Ford Endeavour is a direct rival to the Fortuner and offers a very similar USP. With the latest update, the Ford SUV has become the first car in India to feature a 10-speed automatic gearbox with its single 2.0-litre diesel engine option. The Endeavour is also a three-row SUV but it has more modern comforts like power folding third row seats, a panoramic sunroof and semi-auto parallel parking. It is also offered with a 4WD drivetrain that features Ford’s Terrain Management System.

Pros:

Refined and more efficient engine

Sophisticated transmission that can skip and lock gears

Full off-road kit still available

FordPass makes it the only connected car in the segment

Cons:

No major feature update

Torque surge of the 3.2L is missing

It only features a tilt-adjustable steering

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra’s entry to the full-size SUV segment is an India-spec version of the Ssangyong Rexton. The Alturas G4 was launched in late-2018 with a diesel engine which has now been updated to be BS6 compliant. Its feature list is similar to that of the Endeavour, including a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, three rows of seats and a 4x4 variant.

Pros:

Size: Large and imposing looks make it stand out.

Loaded: Ventilated seats, Nappa leather upholstery, sunroof, dual-zone AC - you name it.

Safety: Body is built out of 81.7% high-strength steel, 9 airbags are a segment first.

Low-speed ride quality: Simply glides over and flattens out bumps. Deliciously smooth!

Classy interiors: Looks posh, feels properly upmarket.

Cons:

Low-set third-row best left for kids. Uncomfortable for adults even on short journeys.

Feels bouncy at higher speeds, more so in the second and third rows.

Touchscreen graphics and response could’ve been better.

Audio system is average at best

Mercedes-Benz-sourced 7-speed automatic feels lazy, especially under hard acceleration.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

The German carmaker brought the 7-seat version of the Tiguan to India in 2020, calling it the Allspace. It’s the first monocoque full-size SUV on this list but it is significantly smaller than the ones mentioned above. The petrol-only Tiguan Allspace offers a premium, high-finish cabin experience with features like tri-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, and a digital instrument cluster.

Pros:

Small and compact design.

Neat and minimalistic dash

Is the only Volkswagen model in India with AWD.

Powerful petrol engine

Cons:

Only available in a single variant.

Third row completely uses up boot space.

No diesel option available.

Honda CR-V

Honda’s offering is the smallest one on this list and since the deletion of the diesel engine option, it no longer offers a third row of seats or a 4WD option. The CR-V comes equipped with features like a panoramic sunroof, a lane watch camera and a coloured TFT multi-information display.

Pros:

Solid road presence with flared wheel arches

Premium cabin quality with soft-touch plastics and leather all around

Plush ride quality

Lots of innovative storage spaces

Cons:

Touchscreen infotainment system is laggy

Not the most powerful SUV in the segment

No longer offered with third row seats or 4x4 option.

