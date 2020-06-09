Best Sub-compact Sedan: Vote For Your Favourite

Modified On Jun 09, 2020 05:45 PM By CarDekho for Maruti Dzire

From Tata to Hyundai, leading carmakers offer several options in this segment

Sedans have been around for a long time now and they’ve managed to stay afloat despite the recent trends in favour of SUVs. This can be attributed to their driveability and affordability when compared to bigger cars. While the Tata Indigo CS that created the new sub-4m sedan segment is no longer available, this space is flooded with several options from leading carmakers. So, which is the best sub-compact sedan right now? Let’s find out in the Auto Premier League where you, the readers, get to vote for your favourite model and stand a chance to win amazing prizes. This is part of round 2 for which voting will begin on June 10 at 12 pm.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire (Rs 5.89 lakh to Rs 8.80 lakh)

Maruti introduced the first-gen Dzire in 2008 and entered the sub-4m sedan segment with the second-gen version in 2014. While it was called Swift Dzire, the carmaker dropped the Swift moniker with the launch of the third-gen model in 2017. Maruti recently launched its facelifted version that brings revamped styling and a few additional features to the table. It is now a petrol-only offering.

Pros:

Refined petrol engine.

High claimed efficiency.

Comfortable ride quality.

Loaded with features.

Good fuel efficiency thanks to auto ideal start-stop

Cons:

Interior quality could have been better.

No diesel engine option.

For more detailed information about the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, click here .

Ford Aspire (Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 8.34 lakh)

The Aspire is one of the few subcompact sedans in the country that is available with petrol and diesel engine options. It also happens to be among the most powerful in the segment. It had a petrol automatic option too, however, Ford discontinued its automatic variants recently making it the only sedan on the list to not offer an automatic gearbox. It gets segment-first features in the form of side and curtain airbags with a total of six airbags.

Pros:

Comfortable ride quality, gobbles up potholes and broken surfaces.

Well-loaded lower variants.

Clutch, steering and gear action is light.

Punchy diesel engine is sure to put a smile on your face.

Cons:

Headroom continues to be an issue, especially for those around 6ft tall.

No automatic transmission option.

Missing features such as projector headlamps, daytime running lamps, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

For more detailed information about the Ford Aspire, click here .

Hyundai Aura (Rs 5.79 lakh to Rs 9.22 lakh)

The Aura is based on the Grand i10 Nios and is the only model on the list to feature three engine options including a turbocharged petrol motor. It also packs in a few segment-first features such as wireless charging and projector fog lamps.

Pros:

Interior quality feels on par with cars from a segment above.

Gets segment-first features such as projector fog lamps and wireless charging.

Multiple engine-gearbox-fuel options to choose from, including petrol and diesel automatic.

Cons:

Strict four-seater, seating five will be a stretch.

Diesel engine not as refined as earlier.

Silly misses: adjustable front headrests, backlit switches, front armrest.

For more detailed information about the Hyundai Aura, click here .

Hyundai Xcent (Rs 5.81 lakh to Rs 8.79 lakh)

Hyundai entered the sub-4m sedan space with the Xcent in 2014. One of the highlights of the sedan is its premium interior quality and long equipment list. It is still on sale alongside its successor, the Aura, as a more affordable option.

Pros:

Easy-to-use touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Premium interior quality.

Spacious passenger and luggage space; convenience features very well thought out.

Peppy diesel engine - extra torque helps it potter around town easily.

Cons:

Diesel engine is great in the city, but lacks top-end punch for the highway.

MID misses out on basic info like a distance-to-empty counter or an average efficiency display.

Adjustable front headrests, height-adjustable seatbelts, dead-pedal not offered on any variant.

No diesel automatic on offer.

For more detailed information about the Hyundai Xcent, click here .

Honda Amaze (Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 9.95 lakh)

If you are looking for a conventional diesel automatic in this segment, your only pick is the Honda Amaze. It is also the only model to be offered with a CVT gearbox for both petrol and diesel. Honda also offers its sedan with a segment-first feature in the form of paddle shifters along with a spacious cabin.

Pros:

Comfortable ride over all surfaces, noiseless suspension even over broken roads.

Improved overall interior space with increased storage spaces.

Diesel-CVT is smooth, efficient and well suited for the city.

Largest-in-segment luggage compartment (420 litres).

Comfortable front and rear seats.

Cons:

Missing features: automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, projector headlamps.

Fit and finish issues, cost cutting is evident.

Rear headroom is at a premium, fixed headrests not comfortable.

Diesel engine is still noisy.

For more detailed information about the Honda Amaze, click here .

Tata Tigor (Rs 5.75 lakh to Rs 7.49 lakh)

The Tigor is a follow up to Tata’s previous offerings: the Indigo CS and Zest. It is the cheapest sub-4m sedan available in the market. The Tigor is also the only sedan on the list to have a 4-star Global NCAP crash test rating.

Pros:

Probably the best-looking sub 4m sedan.

Most affordable sedan of the lot.

Loaded with convenience features.

Cons:

Engine refinement not on par with rivals.

Cabin space is less as compared to rivals.

No diesel engine option.

For more detailed information about the Tata Tigor, click here .

All prices ex-showroom

Read More on : Dzire on road price