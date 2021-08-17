Published On Aug 17, 2021 04:30 PM By Rohit for Audi e-tron GT

The e-tron GT could be offered in two variants: Standard and RS

Audi’s second electric offering in India is expected to be launched in September.

The e-tron GT will be powered by a 95kWh battery pack with a WLTP-claimed range of up to 487km.

Audi is expected to offer it with a digital driver’s display and powered front seats.

Expect it to be priced over Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom).

It looks like India is about to get its first all-electric sedan soon. Nope, we are not talking about the Mercedes-Benz EQS, but the Audi e-tron GT, as hinted by the carmaker in one of its recently released teasers. This will be Audi’s second EV model for India following the e-tron SUVs.

While Audi offers the e-tron GT in two variants globally -- Standard and RS (performance version) -- we do not know which variant it plans to bring here. The electric grand tourer shares its underpinnings with the Porsche Taycan.

The e-tron GT’s cabin is expected to get a digital driver’s display, Audi’s latest MMI touchscreen infotainment system (as seen on A6, A8L, and Q8), physical knobs for climate control, and ambient lighting. Audi is also expected to equip it with powered front seats and some RS-specific bits such as sportier seats, instrumentation, and red stitching for the RS variant.

Let’s take a look at the technical details of the two variants:

e-tron GT RS e-tron GT Power 476PS (530PS during launch control for 2.5 seconds) 598PS (646PS during launch control for 2.5 seconds) Torque 630Nm (640Nm in Boost mode for 2.5 seconds) 830Nm Battery Pack 95kWh (fast charging supported) Range (WLTP-claimed) Up to 487km Top Speed 245kmph 250kmph

We expect Audi to launch the electric sedan in India in September. It could be priced over Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom), putting it in contention with the likes of the Audi e-tron SUVs, Jaguar I-Pace, and Mercedes-Benz EQC .