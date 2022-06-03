Modified On Jun 03, 2022 01:42 PM By CarDekho

The carmaker commemorated the feat with a five-year warranty plan for its customers

Celebrating 15 years in the Indian market, Audi has introduced a five-year warranty coverage plan for all its cars sold in 2022, starting from June. This warranty plan offers unlimited mileage, meaning the service will be valid for five years, irrespective of the kilometers on the odometer.

This initiative is an exact embodiment of Audi India’s ‘Strategy 2025’ that aims to be customer-centric at all times. As part of the service, Audi will offer cover for any repair or replacement of component failures that might happen in this five-year period.

Mumbai, June 03, 2022: Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced a segment-first initiative for its customers. To celebrate fifteen glorious years in the country, Audi India has introduced a warranty coverage for five years with unlimited mileage for all its cars sold this year, starting June 1, 2022.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India, commented, ”To celebrate fifteen glorious years in India, we have announced a segment-first warranty coverage for five years with unlimited mileage for our customers this year, starting June 1, 2022. This is a milestone initiative and we are very happy to offer a complete peace of mind package. This initiative is in line with Audi India’s ‘Strategy 2025’ that focuses on Human Centricity which inspires us to be customer oriented at

Audi India’s continued confidence in its vehicles is demonstrated by the extensive warranty package provided for customers. The warranty coverage for five years is valid for unlimited mileage and covers any repair or replacement of component failures.