After The Ola Scooter, Ola CEO Hints At Its Upcoming Car With A Render

Published On Jan 25, 2022 06:04 PM By Rohit

Ola Electric could replicate the formula for its upcoming car which it used for its scooter: competitive pricing, more range than its rivals, and even a host of features

Can you guys keep a secret? ?? pic.twitter.com/8I9NMe2eLJ — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 25, 2022

In 2021, Ola Electric, the car-sharing organisation turned EV manufacturer, had stated it will launch electric cars in the next few years. It now looks like Ola Electric has started working on this as its head, Bhavish Aggarwal, has shared a concept’s image. This digital render is a telltale sign of an electric car being in the works.

The concept looks like a hatchback with minimalist and futuristic design. It has a huge front window panel, spanning from the fascia right up to the roof. On the side, it has sharp cuts on the doors and funky alloy wheels with yellow brake calipers. However, do remember that since this is a digital render, the production-spec model will likely have a different appearance. At best, this could just be a representation that an OLA electric car is in the works.

Ola Electric has already launched its scooter in India and set up a manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu, and now plans to set up 1 lakh hypercharger network stations across 400 cities. As per the EV manufacturer, this charging infrastructure will be made compatible with its upcoming car as well.

While it’s too early to comment, we believe that Ola Electric could shed more light on the car in the latter half of this year, with a launch sometime in 2023. Ola’s electric crossover will likely go up against the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV300 Electric, and Tata Altroz EV. Its pricing and specs should allow it to be eligible for the subsidies and incentives rolled out by the government on EVs.