A 360-Degree Detailed Look At The Mercedes-Benz V-Class Luxury MPV In 25 Images

Mercedes-Benz has added a luxury MPV to its India portfolio, the V-Class. The facelifted V-Class has been launched on our shores at Rs 1.40 crore(ex-showroom), and it will be locally assembled in Chakan, Pune. Offered in a single variant and multiple seating configurations, the V-Class is meant for customers who are high-profile and mostly chauffeur-driven.

Let’s take a detailed look at how the V-Class looks in real life:

Front

Upfront, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class features a large three-pointed star Merc logo surrounded by an expanse of intricately star-patterned chrome detailing over the grille. A thick chrome surround frames the grille.

The bonnet carries clean, subtle character lines that guide the eye towards the central emblem.

Small Details: The grille is further illuminated, which gives it a commanding look, especially at night.

The dual-pod projector LED headlamps look bold. It is complemented by an LED DRL with a sharp light signature.

The lower bumper section features AMG-styled air inlets with chrome accents and tiny star patterns.

Side

The V-Class has been brought to India with an extra-long wheelbase. It presents a long, clean silhouette, with a near-straight roofline.

The large glasshouse with green-tinted windows keeps the cabin cool and also offers privacy for rear occupants.

A single, sharp character line runs across the length of the body, visually breaking the slab-sided profile.

The sliding rear doors are seamlessly integrated. The chrome detailing along the lower window line and side skirts adds a refined contrast against the body colour.

The multi-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels, finished in dual-tone, look rather small for the big body that sits on them.

Colour Options: The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is available in five colour options: Obsidian Black, Rock Crystal White, Sodalite Blue, High-tech Silver and Alpine Grey.

Rear

At the rear, the V-Class has a very clean, flat tailgate design.

The sleek LED tail lamps, positioned vertically, flank the rear windshield and give it a modern light signature.

Small Details: Keen-eyed viewers will notice a gloss black strip over the split tailgate has Mercedes-Benz lettering on it, which is underlined by a chrome strip.

The enormously large rear windscreen commands attention, contributing to the airy cabin feel inside.

Interior

The dashboard follows a clean, horizontal layout that visually stretches across the cabin and enhances the sense of width and openness.

A dual-screen setup dominates the front, integrating the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster into a single, seamless display panel.

The slim, horizontally placed central AC vents sit neatly below the screen, maintaining a symmetrical and uncluttered appearance.

A continuous strip of 64-colour ambient lighting runs across the dashboard and door panels, adding a lounge-like atmosphere, particularly in low light conditions.

The three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, finished in leather with metallic accents, gets integrated touch controls for infotainment and driver information functions.

The neatly arranged climate controls keep the interface intuitive yet elegant.

Interesting Detail: The centre console features a touchpad controller for gesture-based controls.

In the rear of the cabin, its comfort-oriented nature is apparent, with individual captain seats that appear wide, well-cushioned and deeply contoured. The second-row seats feature extended leg support, have a 42-degree recline function and integrated armrests, giving a complete business-class feel.

The seats get a leatherette finish with two upholstery colour options: all black and beige.

There are additional storage and functional elements at the armrests of the rear seats.

Charging options: One also gets an individual wireless phone charger in each of those captain seats, as well as two Type-C charging ports.

Large side windows and the upright roofline contribute to an airy and spacious feel.

The premium speaker grilles are neatly integrated into the door panels without disturbing the clean design theme.

A Miss! The only prominent miss in the V-Class is the presence of a panoramic sunroof. However, the cabin is more than airy enough, thanks to its large window panes.

An important thing to know is that the V-Class can be configured into three seating layouts, including a 4-seater (with the third row completely removed) and two 6-seater options(one with traditional seating and another with conference-style rear-facing third row seats).

Features

The V-Class is equipped with features like a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, built-in navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, a 15-speaker Burmester sound system, triple-zone automatic climate control, electrically adjustable front and rear seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions, powered sliding rear doors, and rear sunshades and connected car tech.

Note: The V-Class keeps all its occupants’ comfort in check by offering a seat ventilation function across all the seats (even in the third row).

Safety

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is a five-star safety-rated car from Euro NCAP. It packs in features like seven airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), attention assist with a driver camera, blind spot monitoring, level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), a 360-degree camera with parking assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is powered by petrol and diesel engine options. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid 2-litre diesel Power 231 PS + 20 PS 237 PS Torque 370 Nm + 200 Nm 500 Nm Transmission 9-speed AT 9-speed AT

Price & Rivals

*AT- torque converter automatic transmission

Both petrol and diesel variants of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class are priced at Rs 1.40 crore (introductory, ex-showroom). Alternatives to the V-Class include the Toyota Vellfire and the Lexus LM.