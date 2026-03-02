A 360-Degree Detailed Look At The Mercedes-Benz V-Class Luxury MPV In 25 Images
The V-Class’s cabin is nothing short of a luxury van!
Published On Mar 02, 2026 06:26 PM By Bikramjit
-
- Write a comment
Mercedes-Benz has added a luxury MPV to its India portfolio, the V-Class. The facelifted V-Class has been launched on our shores at Rs 1.40 crore(ex-showroom), and it will be locally assembled in Chakan, Pune. Offered in a single variant and multiple seating configurations, the V-Class is meant for customers who are high-profile and mostly chauffeur-driven.
Let’s take a detailed look at how the V-Class looks in real life:
Front
-
Upfront, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class features a large three-pointed star Merc logo surrounded by an expanse of intricately star-patterned chrome detailing over the grille. A thick chrome surround frames the grille.
-
The bonnet carries clean, subtle character lines that guide the eye towards the central emblem.
|
Small Details: The grille is further illuminated, which gives it a commanding look, especially at night.
- The dual-pod projector LED headlamps look bold. It is complemented by an LED DRL with a sharp light signature.
-
The lower bumper section features AMG-styled air inlets with chrome accents and tiny star patterns.
Side
-
The V-Class has been brought to India with an extra-long wheelbase. It presents a long, clean silhouette, with a near-straight roofline.
-
The large glasshouse with green-tinted windows keeps the cabin cool and also offers privacy for rear occupants.
-
A single, sharp character line runs across the length of the body, visually breaking the slab-sided profile.
-
The sliding rear doors are seamlessly integrated. The chrome detailing along the lower window line and side skirts adds a refined contrast against the body colour.
-
The multi-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels, finished in dual-tone, look rather small for the big body that sits on them.
|
Colour Options:
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is available in five colour options: Obsidian Black, Rock Crystal White, Sodalite Blue, High-tech Silver and Alpine Grey.
Rear
-
At the rear, the V-Class has a very clean, flat tailgate design.
-
The sleek LED tail lamps, positioned vertically, flank the rear windshield and give it a modern light signature.
|
Small Details:
Keen-eyed viewers will notice a gloss black strip over the split tailgate has Mercedes-Benz lettering on it, which is underlined by a chrome strip.
- The enormously large rear windscreen commands attention, contributing to the airy cabin feel inside.
Interior
-
The dashboard follows a clean, horizontal layout that visually stretches across the cabin and enhances the sense of width and openness.
-
A dual-screen setup dominates the front, integrating the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster into a single, seamless display panel.
-
The slim, horizontally placed central AC vents sit neatly below the screen, maintaining a symmetrical and uncluttered appearance.
-
A continuous strip of 64-colour ambient lighting runs across the dashboard and door panels, adding a lounge-like atmosphere, particularly in low light conditions.
-
The three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, finished in leather with metallic accents, gets integrated touch controls for infotainment and driver information functions.
-
The neatly arranged climate controls keep the interface intuitive yet elegant.
|
Interesting Detail:
The centre console features a touchpad controller for gesture-based controls.
- In the rear of the cabin, its comfort-oriented nature is apparent, with individual captain seats that appear wide, well-cushioned and deeply contoured. The second-row seats feature extended leg support, have a 42-degree recline function and integrated armrests, giving a complete business-class feel.
-
The seats get a leatherette finish with two upholstery colour options: all black and beige.
-
There are additional storage and functional elements at the armrests of the rear seats.
|
Charging options:
One also gets an individual wireless phone charger in each of those captain seats, as well as two Type-C charging ports.
-
Large side windows and the upright roofline contribute to an airy and spacious feel.
-
The premium speaker grilles are neatly integrated into the door panels without disturbing the clean design theme.
|
A Miss!
The only prominent miss in the V-Class is the presence of a panoramic sunroof. However, the cabin is more than airy enough, thanks to its large window panes.
-
An important thing to know is that the V-Class can be configured into three seating layouts, including a 4-seater (with the third row completely removed) and two 6-seater options(one with traditional seating and another with conference-style rear-facing third row seats).
Features
The V-Class is equipped with features like a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, built-in navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, a 15-speaker Burmester sound system, triple-zone automatic climate control, electrically adjustable front and rear seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions, powered sliding rear doors, and rear sunshades and connected car tech.
|
Note:
The V-Class keeps all its occupants’ comfort in check by offering a seat ventilation function across all the seats (even in the third row).
Safety
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is a five-star safety-rated car from Euro NCAP. It packs in features like seven airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), attention assist with a driver camera, blind spot monitoring, level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), a 360-degree camera with parking assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).
Powertrain
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is powered by petrol and diesel engine options. The specifications are as follows:
|
Engine
|
2-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid
|
2-litre diesel
|
Power
|
231 PS + 20 PS
|
237 PS
|
Torque
|
370 Nm + 200 Nm
|
500 Nm
|
Transmission
|
9-speed AT
|
9-speed AT
Price & Rivals
Both petrol and diesel variants of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class are priced at Rs 1.40 crore (introductory, ex-showroom). Alternatives to the V-Class include the Toyota Vellfire and the Lexus LM.