5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx’s Variant-wise Prices Revealed
Modified On Aug 15, 2024 12:39 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Thar ROXX
Mahindra is offering the Thar Roxx with two engine options: 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel
-
Prices of the Thar Roxx start from Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).
-
It can be had with both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive setups.
-
Features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, 6 airbags, and a 360-degree camera.
The 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx has finally been launched after a long wait and its price starts from Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Mahindra is offering the bigger Thar with both petrol and diesel engines, and with the option of both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) setups.
Also Read: Here Are All The Features The Mahindra Thar Roxx Base MX1 Variant Comes Packing
Test drives of the Thar Roxx will begin on September 14th, and bookings will open on October 3rd. Mahindra will start the deliveries on Dussehra (October 12th). Here are the variant-wise prices of the new Thar, along with all the details that you need to know.
Price
|
Introductory Ex-showroom Price
|
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Manual
|
Automatic
|
MX1 RWD
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
Not Applicable
|
MX3 RWD
|
Not Applicable
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
MX5 RWD
|
Rs 16.49 lakh
|
Rs 17.99 lakh
|
AX7L RWD
|
Not Applicable
|
Rs 19.99 lakh
|
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Manual
|
Automatic
|
MX1 RWD
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
Not Applicable
|
MX3 RWD
|
Rs 15.99 lakh
|
Rs 17.49 lakh
|
AX3L RWD
|
Rs 16.99 lakh
|
Not Applicable
|
MX5 RWD
|
Rs 16.99 lakh
|
Rs 18.49 lakh
|
AX5L RWD
|
Not Applicable
|
Rs 18.99 lakh
|
AX7L RWD
|
Rs 18.99 lakh
|
Rs 20.49 lakh
Compared to the 3-door Thar, the Thar Roxx’s base variant is more expensive by Rs 1.64 lakh.
Note: Only the diesel-powered MX5, AX5L, and AX7L variants get a choice of a 4-wheel-drive (4WD) setup. Mahinda is yet to reveal the prices of these variants.
Design Changes: Inside & Out
|
Dimensions
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx
|
Mahindra Thar
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4428 mm
|
3985 mm
|
+ 443 mm
|
Width
|
1870 mm
|
1820 mm
|
+ 50 mm
|
Height
|
1923 mm
|
Up to 1855 mm
|
+ 68 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2850 mm
|
2450 mm
|
+ 400 mm
With the Thar Roxx, Mahindra is offering a 6-slat grille, silver-finished bumpers, round headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, and 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. On the sides, you also notice the rear doors with C-pillar mounted vertical door handles, and a metal side step.
The rear has not changed much as compared to the 3-door version, and it gets an LED tail light setup with C-shaped lighting elements, and a big bumper.
Inside, the Thar Roxx comes with a black dashboard with leatherette padding and copper stitching. It gets white leatherette upholstery for the seats, with the name “Thar” embossed on the back rests.
Powertrain
|
Engine
|
2-litre turbo-petrol
|
2.2-litre diesel
|
Power
|
Up to 177 PS
|
Up to 175 PS
|
Torque
|
Up to 380 Nm
|
Up to 370 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6MT & 6AT
|
6MT & 6AT
|
Drivetrain
|
RWD
|
RWD & 4WD
Mahindra is offering the Thar Roxx with the same petrol and diesel engine options (save for the 1.5-litre diesel) as the 3-door Thar. However, the 5-door Thar gets these engines in a higher stage of tune.
|
Off-road Specifications
|
Approach Angle
|
41.7 degree
|
Breakover Angle
|
23.9 degree
|
Departure Angle
|
36.1 degree
|
Water Wading Capacity
|
650 mm
Features & Safety
In terms of features, the 5-door Thar Roxx comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, 6-way power adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, and a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with a 560W amplifier.
For passenger safety, it gets 6 airbags, hill hold and descent control, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera. It also comes with Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.
Rivals
The Mahindra Thar Roxx takes on the 5-door Force Gurkha, and it also acts as a bigger and more premium alternative to the Maruti Jimny and the 3-door Mahindra Thar.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.
Read More on : Mahindra Thar ROXX diesel
1 out of 1 found this helpful