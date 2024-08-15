All
All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx’s Variant-wise Prices Revealed

Modified On Aug 15, 2024 12:39 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Thar ROXX

  • 33.2K Views
  • Write a comment

Mahindra is offering the Thar Roxx with two engine options: 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel

5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx Variant-wise Prices

  • Prices of the Thar Roxx start from Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

  • It can be had with both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive setups.

  • Features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, 6 airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

The 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx has finally been launched after a long wait and its price starts from Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Mahindra is offering the bigger Thar with both petrol and diesel engines, and with the option of both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) setups. 

Also Read: Here Are All The Features The Mahindra Thar Roxx Base MX1 Variant Comes Packing

Test drives of the Thar Roxx will begin on September 14th, and bookings will open on October 3rd. Mahindra will start the deliveries on Dussehra (October 12th). Here are the variant-wise prices of the new Thar, along with all the details that you need to know.

Price

Introductory Ex-showroom Price

Petrol

Variant

Manual

Automatic

MX1 RWD

Rs 12.99 lakh

Not Applicable

MX3 RWD

Not Applicable

Rs 14.99 lakh

MX5 RWD

Rs 16.49 lakh

Rs 17.99 lakh

AX7L RWD

Not Applicable

Rs 19.99 lakh

Diesel

Variant

Manual

Automatic

MX1 RWD

Rs 13.99 lakh

Not Applicable

MX3 RWD

Rs 15.99 lakh

Rs 17.49 lakh

AX3L RWD

Rs 16.99 lakh

Not Applicable

MX5 RWD

Rs 16.99 lakh

Rs 18.49 lakh

AX5L RWD

Not Applicable

Rs 18.99 lakh

AX7L RWD

Rs 18.99 lakh

Rs 20.49 lakh

Compared to the 3-door Thar, the Thar Roxx’s base variant is more expensive by Rs 1.64 lakh. 

Note: Only the diesel-powered MX5, AX5L, and AX7L variants get a choice of a 4-wheel-drive (4WD) setup. Mahinda is yet to reveal the prices of these variants.

Design Changes: Inside & Out

Dimensions

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar

Difference

Length

4428 mm

3985 mm

+ 443 mm

Width

1870 mm

1820 mm

+ 50 mm

Height

1923 mm

Up to 1855 mm

+ 68 mm

Wheelbase

2850 mm

2450 mm

+ 400 mm
5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx Front

With the Thar Roxx, Mahindra is offering a 6-slat grille, silver-finished bumpers, round headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, and 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. On the sides, you also notice the rear doors with C-pillar mounted vertical door handles, and a metal side step.

5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx Rear

The rear has not changed much as compared to the 3-door version, and it gets an LED tail light setup with C-shaped lighting elements, and a big bumper.

5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx Dashboard

Inside, the Thar Roxx comes with a black dashboard with leatherette padding and copper stitching. It gets white leatherette upholstery for the seats, with the name “Thar” embossed on the back rests.

Powertrain

5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine

Engine

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

Power

Up to 177 PS

Up to 175 PS

Torque

Up to 380 Nm

Up to 370 Nm

Transmission

6MT & 6AT

6MT & 6AT

Drivetrain

RWD

RWD & 4WD

Mahindra is offering the Thar Roxx with the same petrol and diesel engine options (save for the 1.5-litre diesel) as the 3-door Thar. However, the 5-door Thar gets these engines in a higher stage of tune.

Off-road Specifications

Approach Angle

41.7 degree

Breakover Angle

23.9 degree

Departure Angle

36.1 degree

Water Wading Capacity

650 mm

Features & Safety

5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx Panoramic Sunroof

In terms of features, the 5-door Thar Roxx comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, 6-way power adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, and a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with a 560W amplifier.

5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx ADAS Camera

For passenger safety, it gets 6 airbags, hill hold and descent control, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera. It also comes with Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Rivals

5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx Side

The Mahindra Thar Roxx takes on the 5-door Force Gurkha, and it also acts as a bigger and more premium alternative to the Maruti Jimny and the 3-door Mahindra Thar.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Mahindra Thar ROXX diesel

A
Published by
Ansh
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra Thar ROXX

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx’s Variant-wise Prices Revealed
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience