Modified On Aug 15, 2024 12:39 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra is offering the Thar Roxx with two engine options: 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel

Prices of the Thar Roxx start from Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

It can be had with both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive setups.

Features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, 6 airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

The 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx has finally been launched after a long wait and its price starts from Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Mahindra is offering the bigger Thar with both petrol and diesel engines, and with the option of both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) setups.

Test drives of the Thar Roxx will begin on September 14th, and bookings will open on October 3rd. Mahindra will start the deliveries on Dussehra (October 12th). Here are the variant-wise prices of the new Thar, along with all the details that you need to know.

Price

Introductory Ex-showroom Price Petrol Variant Manual Automatic MX1 RWD Rs 12.99 lakh Not Applicable MX3 RWD Not Applicable Rs 14.99 lakh MX5 RWD Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh AX7L RWD Not Applicable Rs 19.99 lakh Diesel Variant Manual Automatic MX1 RWD Rs 13.99 lakh Not Applicable MX3 RWD Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh AX3L RWD Rs 16.99 lakh Not Applicable MX5 RWD Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh AX5L RWD Not Applicable Rs 18.99 lakh AX7L RWD Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 20.49 lakh

Compared to the 3-door Thar, the Thar Roxx’s base variant is more expensive by Rs 1.64 lakh.

Note: Only the diesel-powered MX5, AX5L, and AX7L variants get a choice of a 4-wheel-drive (4WD) setup. Mahinda is yet to reveal the prices of these variants.

Design Changes: Inside & Out

Dimensions Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra Thar Difference Length 4428 mm 3985 mm + 443 mm Width 1870 mm 1820 mm + 50 mm Height 1923 mm Up to 1855 mm + 68 mm Wheelbase 2850 mm 2450 mm + 400 mm

With the Thar Roxx, Mahindra is offering a 6-slat grille, silver-finished bumpers, round headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, and 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. On the sides, you also notice the rear doors with C-pillar mounted vertical door handles, and a metal side step.

The rear has not changed much as compared to the 3-door version, and it gets an LED tail light setup with C-shaped lighting elements, and a big bumper.

Inside, the Thar Roxx comes with a black dashboard with leatherette padding and copper stitching. It gets white leatherette upholstery for the seats, with the name “Thar” embossed on the back rests.

Powertrain

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power Up to 177 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 370 Nm Transmission 6MT & 6AT 6MT & 6AT Drivetrain RWD RWD & 4WD

Mahindra is offering the Thar Roxx with the same petrol and diesel engine options (save for the 1.5-litre diesel) as the 3-door Thar. However, the 5-door Thar gets these engines in a higher stage of tune.

Off-road Specifications Approach Angle 41.7 degree Breakover Angle 23.9 degree Departure Angle 36.1 degree Water Wading Capacity 650 mm

Features & Safety

In terms of features, the 5-door Thar Roxx comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, 6-way power adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, and a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with a 560W amplifier.

For passenger safety, it gets 6 airbags, hill hold and descent control, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera. It also comes with Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx takes on the 5-door Force Gurkha, and it also acts as a bigger and more premium alternative to the Maruti Jimny and the 3-door Mahindra Thar.

