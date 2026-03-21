5 Things We Learnt After Driving The 2026 Renault Duster

One of the most popular nameplates in the compact SUV segment – the Renault Duster – has made a comeback in India. Now in its third-generation version, the new Renault SUV is sold in five broad variants, with prices starting from Rs 10.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). We recently got a chance to get behind the wheel of this new SUV and here are the top 5 things that stood out during the drive:

A Punchy Performance

Renault is offering the 2026 Duster with two turbo-petrol engine options, out of which we got to drive the larger 1.3-litre unit. While it is not the largest engine in the segment, it is the most powerful turbo-petrol unit on offer. It offers a punchy drive and a smooth performance, going well with its stated output of 163 PS and 280 Nm. Renault is offering it with a choice of both 6-speed manual and 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) depending on whether the customer wants enjoyment or convenience options.

The Duster will soon also be available with a larger 1.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a strong-hybrid setup with the largest battery pack (1.4 kWh) for any strong-hybrid powertrain in its segment. Renault says it will be capable of doing 80 percent of the drives within the city in pure EV mode, so you could expect a real-world fuel efficiency of more than 20 kmpl. It should hence be suitable for both daily drives within city limits and occasional highway runs too.

Gets A Well-balanced Ride Quality

The Duster is one of those SUVs that has always been known for its well-balanced ride quality and a stiff-but-comfortable suspension setup. Its third-gen version is no different as our experience with it was of an excellent ride quality supported by a soft suspension setup, giving it sharp handling dynamics as well.

Loaded With Creature Comforts

Renault has kitted out the new Duster with all the fancy amenities you would expect at this price point and in its segment. Top highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Google built-in, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats with 6-way power adjustments, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone climate control.

Both the displays get crisp and colourful graphics, providing plentiful information and the digital cluster also running Google Maps while on the move.

In terms of safety tech, the new Renault Duster packs six airbags across all variants, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). However, during our experience with the SUV, we found the resolution of the 360-degree camera setup to be a little sub-par for its price.

Space On Offer

While the SUV offers a boot space of up to 700 litres – which is more than useful for a small family’s needs – the interior space available may not be as satisfying, particularly at the rear. The rear seat space is average for its segment but we do think that some of its rivals, such as the new Tata Sierra and the Korean duo of Hyundai Creta-Kia Seltos, have a much roomier cabin. While on the point of interior, it’s also worth noting that the quality inside the cabin does not feel as premium as seen on some of its prime rivals.

Still Looks Like A Duster!

Ever since the India-spec third-gen Renault Duster was revealed, there’s one thing that impressed us the most and that was its design. While featuring new-age design elements such as all-LED lighting and a bold ‘DUSTER’ badge in the grille, Renault has retained the typical boxy silhouette and a butch stance to stick to the SUV’s true DNA. It is still as rugged as before and has been designed to take on some mild adventures, thanks to chunky skid plates, thick body cladding all around, large 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and even roof rails with 50 kg of load-carrying capacity.

These were some of the most important things that we have observed more closely during our time with the SUV. Which of these do you agree with and what else would you have liked to see on the new Duster? Let us know in the comments.