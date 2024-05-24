Suzuki eWX Electric Hatchback Patented In India–Could It Be A Maruti Wagon R EV?

Modified On May 24, 2024 04:17 PM By Shreyash

The eWX was first showcased in concept form at the 2023 Japan mobility show alongside the new-gen Swift

The first Maruti Suzuki EV for India, which will be an SUV, is yet to be launched, but it seems the brand is still looking into options for an affordable compact EV as well. The automaker recently patented the design of the eWX electric hatchback in the country, the concept of which has already been showcased at the Japan Mobility Show in 2023.

Could It Be The Wagon R EV In India?

In 2018, years before the eVX electric SUV was revealed, Maruti Suzuki had brought a fleet of electric Wagon Rs for testing to India. However, the carmaker concluded that they were a long while away from reaching a cost-effective EV with sufficient real-world range for the masses. As a result, the hopes for the Maruti Wagon R EV had to be put aside. But in its home country, Suzuki is working on more compact EV solutions, and refers to the eWX as an electric miniwagon due to its tallboy design, similar to what we get with the Wagon R.

While they look alike, here’s how the two compare in size:

Maruti eWX Maruti Wagon R Difference Length 3395 mm 3655 mm + 260 mm Width 1475 mm 1620 mm + 145 mm Height 1620 mm 1675 mm + 55 mm

Dimensionally, the Maruti eWX is not just smaller than the Wagon R but it's even smaller than the S-Presso in all measurements. However, it is still larger than the MG Comet EV. So the question remains: can the eWX still be considered an electric version of the Wagon R?

In terms of space practicality, the eWX will not deliver on the expectations from an all-electric Wagon R. Instead, the eWX will have to carve out a niche of its own in the Indian EV space, positioned above the MG Comet EV but below the likes of the Tata Tiago EV.

More About eWX

The design patent of the Maruti Suzuki eWX in India looks the same as its concept version. It has a boxy silhouette and features curved rectangular lighting elements at both the front and rear. It also gets green highlights all around, including on the alloy wheels.

From the inside, the eWX concept features a dual-tone black and green dashboard with an integrated screen setup. It maintains the same rectangular layout as seen on the exterior. Between the front seats, it has a rotary dial for the drive mode shifter.

Though Suzuki has yet to reveal the battery pack and electric motor specifications for the eWX, it has confirmed that this small EV will have a claimed range of up to 230 km, the same as the claimed range offered by the MG Comet EV. However, unlike the Comet EV, the eWX is designed to be a proper four-door four-seater.

Launch Timeline

The Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV is set to debut in early 2025. An affordable compact EV from Maruti, perhaps the eWX, with a starting price below Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), is unlikely to be launched before 2026.

