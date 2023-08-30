Modified On Aug 30, 2023 06:17 PM By Rohit for Maruti Wagon R

The Maruti Wagon R has kept things simple, be it inside or out. This work in its favour, especially for new drivers

When one thinks of the bread-and-butter models for Maruti Suzuki, the Wagon R is one of the most common names to pop up in their mind. The compact hatchback – now in its third generation – was given a minor model year refresh in early 2022, and still continues to be one of the leading best-sellers in our country every month. Here’s us decoding its popularity and why it makes sense as the first car:

Basic Yet Functional Design

Even with the third-gen Wagon R being on sale since 2019, the hatchback has managed to age well, although with the help of a minor facelift. While the Wagon R’s design isn’t a headturner like some of its rivals, it’s no bad thing either as it plays things safe. The hatchback’s typical tallboy stance is still prevalent and is one of the reasons why people with bigger and taller frames prefer it.

With the minor refresh last year, its design only got sweeter with the inclusion of dual-tone paint option and blacked alloy wheels. Things are simple at the back too as the Maruti hatchback sports elongated taillight units and a chrome plate on the tailgate featuring the ‘Wagon R’ insignia.

Comfortable And Airy Cabin

Maruti has given the Wagon R a dual-tone cabin theme (black and beige), offering a sense of airiness inside. It also helps that the hatchback’s dashboard layout is simple and minimalistic while being ergonomical, all of which will take no time to get used to for a newbie.

Tall seat height and roofline, wide opening of doors, and good road visibility are some of the factors that instantly help the Wagon R score some brownie points. Even the seats in the hatchback (both at the front and rear) offer plenty of comfort for all passengers, including those measuring over six feet, where they can sit comfortably back to back.

Although adjustable front headrests are missing, the Wagon R offers enough room to stretch your feet out and have a relaxed ride. It can be a good option to ferry five average-sized passengers but will only provide the option of seating up to four occupants if there are two plus-sized people at the back.

Covers The Essentials

The carmaker has ensured that the Wagon R packs almost all the essentials one would expect at this price point and more so if it’s the first family car. It is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all four power windows, a manual AC, keyless entry, and electrically foldable ORVMs.

Maruti has provided its safety net with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera. That said, the hatchback scored a 1-star rating from Global NCAP when it was tested in early 2023.

Easy To Get Moving

If you are new to the driving world, Maruti has kept the ball in your court by giving you the preference to choose from a set of three powertrains for the Wagon R. They are as follows:

Specification 1-litre, 3-cylinder petrol 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol 1-litre, 3-cylinder petrol+CNG Power 67PS 90PS 57PS Torque 89Nm 113Nm 82Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

While both the petrol engines of the Wagon R are quite refined, it’s the larger 1.2-litre unit which is surely to be more appreciated, especially by beginners or those getting back to driving after a long time. It is the same peppy unit found on some other Maruti hatchbacks like the Swift and Baleno, and can attain high speeds easily (even sustaining the 3-digit figure well), offering a good balance between city and highway driving.

If you are someone who wants to use the Wagon R as a daily car on the traffic-laden city streets, picking the AMT variant will be like a no-brainer as it is one of the better units at its price. The shifts are smooth and it even drops down two gears if you want to make a quick move on.

Cushion-y Drive Throughout

The Wagon R’s soft suspension setup helps it tackle small potholes and speed breakers easily, without passing on any of the jolts inside. Be it daily city runs or frequent highway outings, the Maruti hatchback stays well planted in all scenarios, with only big and sharp undulations being a major cause of worry. That said, it is a good option if you plan to carry your entire family around and will not create any issues whatsoever in your daily commutes.

Straight line stability is good, but the Wagon R is not the car for the enthusiast. Its soft suspension and tall handling means it rolls around corners.

The Wagon R is available in four broad variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ – priced from Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 7.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It goes up against the Maruti Celerio, Tata Tiago and Citroen C3.

