Google Maps Gets A COVID-19 Update; Will Warn Users About Travel Restrictions

Published On Jun 10, 2020 04:20 PM By Dhruv

The ‘crowdiness’ feature which was introduced last year has now been simplified so that people can easily share their insights

Google Maps has received new features as part of an update that is meant to help the public in their fight against COVID-19. The navigation app, best known for showing traffic alerts, will now warn a user about crowded spaces as well. The search engine giant revealed this new feature in its official blog post where it talks about how getting from point A to point B has become rather complicated these days.

Under the public transport section, the application will now provide information including government mandates that impact transit service. For example, if the government has mandated that a particular public transport cannot be used without wearing a mask, that piece of information will now show up on Google Maps. This service is currently being offered in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, France, India, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom and the US.

Google had also added a ‘crowdiness’ feature for public transport systems last year. In light of COVID-19, the feature has now been simplified and users can easily share their opinion on how crowded a station, a train or a bus is via the app.

If you rely on private transport to get around, the Google Maps application will warn you about COVID-19 checkposts on your route and how they will impact your journey. This feature is currently available only in the US, Canada and Mexico. If you are making your way to a medical facility, the application will verify your eligibility and give you information about the facility’s guidelines. This has been done so that you are not turned away after reaching your destination and end up becoming an additional strain on the healthcare system. This feature is available in Indonesia, Israel, the Philippines, South Korea, and the U.S.

All of the above data is posted on Google Maps after the company has had time to verify it. Most often than not, only official sources are referred to for providing data to consumers using Google Maps.

