Get all the details about its exterior styling, interior design, and specifications through these images

The Mahindra Scorpio N-based Global Pik Up and Thar.e are the latest creations from the SUV-maker, unveiled as part of its global event this Independence day. Both of them are concept versions and will go on sale sometime around 2026. While the Thar EV is way more of a distant concept, the Pik Up concept is based on an SUV already on sale in India and abroad.

Here’s all you need to know about Mahindra’s rival to the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross:

FRONT

Up front, the only similar styling detail between the Pik Up and the Scorpio N are the LED headlamps and upright stance. The L-shaped DRLs, however, are different.

The grille has been redesigned with honeycomb-mesh elements and is covered in a gloss-black shade.

The front bumper is also fresh carrying the vertical LED DRLs and tow winches. We can also spot what appears to be towing attachment sticking out the new front bumper.

SIDE

From the side, it has a similar profile to the Scorpio N SUV, featuring prominent black wheel arches and side steps.

The concept version sports new five-spoke alloy wheels with off-road spec tyres.

There’s also an off-set snorkel and roof rack with an LED light bar.

REAR

The main highlight is the new payload bay which houses two spare tyres on the concept, and another spare fitted to the underside at the rear. The boot lid sports new LED tail lights with square elements and the big ‘Mahindra’ inscription. There are two tow hooks installed at the back as well. Its bumper design integrates a step-section as well.

INTERIOR

The cabin of the Mahindra pickup is largely identical to the Scorpio N, but an all-black theme and red stitching all around the cabin. It offers an 8-inch touchcscreen infotainment system, climate control panel, steering wheel, and analogue instrument cluster with an MID. There is a rotary dial in the console for the drive select.

SPECIFICATIONS

The Scorpio N-based pickup will be underpinned by Mahindra’s new generation of ladder-frame platform. It will also use the GEN-II of the Scorpio N’s 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Currently, the engine makes up to 175PS and 400Nm and is mated to 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The Global Pik Up will get four-wheel drivetrain with a low range gearbox.