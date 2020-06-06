5 EASY Ways To Make Your Old Car Modern

Published On Jun 06, 2020 12:59 PM By Arun for Hyundai Venue

You can enjoy the latest features without buying a brand new car. Here’s how.

Stuck with an itch to switch to a new set of wheels? We’re sure the brochures of new cars seem tempting: connected this, and automatic that. But wait for a bit and think again, carefully. Do you really need to change your car for a handful of features? What if you could add some modern features to your old but faithful car? Here’s our list of five modern car features that you can retrofit:

Touchscreen Infotainment System

Price Range: Rs 10,000 - Rs 25,000

Large digital displays are fast replacing traditional 2-DIN audio systems. And if you want to bring your old car up to speed with the newer ones, this is one of the first investments you should consider making. There are a plethora of options available that include everything from those running an Android operating system to those with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

These also unlock cool features such as in-car WiFi and on-board GPS. This very screen can double up as a display for a reverse camera too.

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Price Range: Rs 2500 - Rs 5000

Currently reserved for top-spec models of subcompact SUVs such as the Hyundai Venue and the Tata Nexon, this feature ensures peace of mind. Tyre pressure plays a role not just in tyre health and wear but also for fuel-efficiency. It’s super easy to install. You just need to replace the tyre valve caps with wireless sensors. These send pressure data straight to a monitor that can be placed on the dashboard.

OBD-Based Vehicle Tracking Systems

Price Range: Rs 4000 - Rs 7000

Converting your car to a ‘connected’ car is rather simple. An easy way to do it is to have an on-board vehicle tracking system. This involves a device (with an M2M-sim) connected to the vehicle’s OBD port. Devices like the CarDekho Uplink (coming soon!) can be plugged to a 12V charging socket as well aside from the OBD port. It relays information such as real-time location, trip history, rash driving alerts. You can then view this on a mobile device or on a website.

A tracking system will let you stay in touch with your vehicle at all times. It will also help you track down your vehicle in case of theft, and alert you in case of unauthorised access.

Dash Cam

Price Range: Rs 4000 - Rs 10000

This feature is an optional extra even in expensive luxury vehicles. It includes an HD camera that’s paired with a memory card. You could choose to have only a front-facing camera or a pair that gives you eyes behind your head as well.

The importance of a dashcam cannot be overstated. We’d urge you to consider getting one, because it serves as a log of your journey. In any unfortunate event such as an accident, you have undeniable proof. Not to mention, it can also be used to save memories of an epic road trip.

Air Purifier

Price Range: Rs 3000 - Rs 15000

Kia’s blockbuster Seltos was among the first mass-market cars to offer an inbuilt air purifier. Not surprising, given how clean air is fast becoming a luxury. An in-car air purification system will filter out harmful NO2 and SO2 gases, PM 2.5 particles, as well as allergens.

These purifiers require nothing more than power from the 12V socket of the vehicle and a timely change of the filter. Few offer the convenience of being strapped to the central armrest or the headrest.

Go on. Give your trusty old car a thorough makeover. In case you’ve made up your mind and want to bid goodbye to your old car, do consider visiting the CarDekho Gaadi Store to avail the best deals anywhere on the web.

Read More on : Venue on road price