5 door Mahindra Thar Spied Again, Looks Ready To Enter Production

The 5-door Mahindra Thar is expected to go on sale sometime in 2024, with prices likely to start from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom)

The spied model had LED headlights and taillights, alloy wheels and a single-pane sunroof.

Its cabin is likely to get a bigger touchscreen, dual-zone AC and rear AC vents.

Mahindra is expected to offer it with the 3-door Thar’s petrol and diesel engines but with revised outputs.

Should be offered with both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and 4-wheel-drive (4WD) options.

With 2024 nearing, there are many fresh cars (including a lot of SUVs) waiting to go on sale in our market. One such SUV is the 5-door Mahindra Thar, which has been spied umpteen times in heavy camouflage. Another test mule of Mahindra’s elongated off-roader was spied again, with production-ready touches.

Details Observed

The SUV was seen with production-ready LED headlights and taillights, a freshly designed grille, alloy wheels, and halogen fog lamps as well. It also had the single-pane sunroof and the circular LED DRLs as seen in previous spy shots. Other revisions made for the 5-door model include an additional set of doors and the elongated wheelbase.

What About The Cabin?

It’s not just the exterior of the SUV that will be new from the 3-door version but its interior will have differences as well. An older spy shot had hinted at the presence of a bigger touchscreen (probably from Scorpio N), with a possibility of a new cabin theme as well.

Aside from the bigger touchscreen and the sunroof, the 5-door Thar is also expected to get dual-zone climate control and rear AC vents. Its safety net could include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a reversing camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Familiar Powertrains Under The Hood

Mahindra is expected to offer the long-wheelbase Thar with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines as the current 3-door model, although likely with increased outputs. Both units are likely to get manual and automatic transmission options. The 5-door Thar could also come with both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and 4-wheel-drive (4WD) options.

Price And Rivals

The 5-door Mahindra Thar is expected to have a starting price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will serve as a longer alternative to the Maruti Jimny while taking on the upcoming 5-door Force Gurkha.

