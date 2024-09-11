5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx Reaches Dealerships, Test Drives To Begin Soon

Published On Sep 11, 2024 08:00 AM By CarDekho for Mahindra Thar ROXX

Aside from the extra set of doors, the Thar Roxx also features updated styling and a more modern cabin compared to the 3-door model

Test drives of the SUV will begin from September 14.

Bookings for the offroader are set to begin from October 3, while deliveries are set to commence from Dussehra 2024.

Offered across six broad trims with two engine options.

Available in both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drivetrain options.

Prices for rear-wheel drive variants range between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Four-wheel drive variants prices are yet to be announced.

Last month, the 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched with a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). The 5-door off-roader has now arrived at dealerships and its test drives are slated to begin from September 14. Mahindra will open the bookings for the Thar Roxx from October 3, 2024 with deliveries set to commence on October 12 (Dussehra 2024). Before experiencing the Thar Roxx at dealerships near you, here's everything you need to know about it.

In the images showcased above, we can see that it’s the top-spec AX7L variant of the Thar Roxx. Our belief is supported by the fact that it has 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera system and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It also boasts a dual-tone black and white cabin with leatherette upholstery, along with added amenities such as a powered driver’s seat and ventilated front seats.

The 5-door Thar features an upmarket cabin with plenty of soft-touch elements all around along with nice to have features like automatic climate control, and a wireless phone charger.

Additionally, it comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a Harman Kardon sound system, and keyless entry with push-button start/stop.

In terms of safety, the Thar Roxx gets six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill descent control, front and rear parking sensors, and electronic parking brake.

Also Read: Why Kia And Audi Are The Best Car Brands In India According To This Customer Experience Survey

Mahindra offers the Thar Roxx with two engine options: a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine choice and a 2.2-litre diesel engine option. Both powertrain options are paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-convertor automatic transmission option. Engine specifications of both options are detailed below.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine Options Engine 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine 2.2-litre diesel engine Power 162 PS (MT)/ 177 PS (AT) 152 PS (MT and AT)/Up to 175 PS (4X4 AT) Torque 330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT) 330 Nm (MT and AT)/ Up to 370 Nm (4X4 AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive/ Four-wheel drive

Mahindra is yet to announce the prices of the four-wheel drive variants. Prices for the rear-wheel drive Thar Roxx range between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 20.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It rivals the likes of the Force Gurkha 5-door and serves as a larger alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Mahindra Thar ROXX on road price