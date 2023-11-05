Modified On Nov 06, 2023 10:03 AM By Rohit for Maruti FRONX

The list dominated by Maruti models as the carmaker offers the highest number of CNG options in the country

While CNG as an alternative source of fuel has been around in the automotive industry for quite some time now, it has only recently been introduced on SUVs as well. Many newly launched SUVs including the Hyundai Exter micro SUV and Maruti Grand Vitara compact SUV are available with a CNG option. In this story, let’s have a look at all CNG SUVs priced under Rs 20 lakh:

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch, which is the carmaker’s latest CNG offering, gets the carmaker’s twin-cylinder technology that allows for a usable boot with the alternative fuel option.

Tata offers the Punch with the optional CNG kit on five variants: Pure, Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Accomplished, and Accomplished Dazzle S.

The Punch CNG is equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (73.5PS/103Nm), paired with a 5-speed MT. It has a claimed mileage of 26.99km/kg.

It is priced from Rs 7.10 lakh to Rs 9.68 lakh.

Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter got a CNG powertrain right from its launch in July 2023.

Hyundai has provided the alternative fuel option only on the mid-spec S and SX trims of the micro SUV.

It gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine, making 69PS and 95Nm on the greener fuel. This powertrain comes with a 5-speed MT and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.10km/kg.

The Exter CNG’s prices range between Rs 8.33 lakh and Rs 9.06 lakh.

Maruti Brezza

The Maruti Brezza is still the only SUV in the subcompact segment to get an optional CNG powertrain.

Maruti is offering it on three variants of the SUV: LXi, VXi, and ZXi.

Its 1.5-litre petrol+CNG powertrain is rated at 88PS/121.5Nm, coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Brezza CNG has a claimed fuel economy of 25.51km/kg.

Maruti retails the Brezza CNG from Rs 9.24 lakh to Rs 12.15 lakh.

Maruti Grand Vitara

The Maruti Grand Vitara became the first SUV to get a CNG option from the factory, back in early 2023.

Only the mid-spec Delta and Zeta variants of the Grand Vitara can be had with the optional CNG kit.

It also gets a 1.5-litre powertrain rated at 88PS/121.5Nm. Maruti offers it only with a 5-speed manual transmission. Its claimed fuel efficiency is 26.60km/kg.

The Grand Vitara CNG is priced from Rs 13.05 lakh to Rs 14.86 lakh.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Based on the Maruti Grand Vitara, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder also gets a CNG option. It is the only SUV in the carmaker’s lineup to offer this fuel type.

You can have the alternative fuel option only on the mid-spec S and G variants of Toyota’s compact SUV.

Being the Maruti Grand Vitara’s cousin, it gets the same powertrain with the same claimed mileage as well.

Toyota has priced the SUV’s CNG variants between Rs 13.56 lakh and Rs 15.44 lakh.

Bonus:

Maruti Fronx

The Maruti Fronx – a Baleno-based crossover SUV – also gets a CNG powertrain option.

Its lower-spec Sigma and Delta variants are available with the optional CNG kit.

Maruti has provided it with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as on the Baleno CNG, developing 77.5PS and 98.5Nm. It comes paired with a 5-speed MT and offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.51km/kg on the Fronx CNG.

Its CNG variants cost from Rs 8.41 lakh to Rs 9.28 lakh.

Which of these CNG SUVs would be your pick and why? Let us know in the comments. Also, do share your thoughts on which other SUVs priced under Rs 20 lakh would you like to see join this list in the future.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

