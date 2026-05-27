2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Launch Tomorrow, Here Is What You Need To Know

The Tata Tiago facelift is all set to be launched tomorrow alongside the facelifted Tiago EV, and just like the latter, the former is also coming with a lot of changes to discuss. Not only is the Tiago getting an updated design, it is also going to feature a brand new cabin along with more tech. However, the powertrain options are expected to remain the same.

If you have your eyes set on the new Tiago, then let’s dive deeper into what the updated hatchback is going to offer, starting with its design.

Exterior

Up front, the new Tiago features an updated face which replaces the older rounded look with a sharper one. You get a sleeker LED headlamp setup with eyebrow-style LED DRLs. In the previous one, the LED DRLs are placed in the bumper next to the foglamp assembly. Speaking of which, the facelifted Tiago will also get new LED foglamps.

You also get a gloss black strip that connects these headlamps and also houses the Tata logo. All of these updates make the fascia of the updated Tiago now look a bit like the Altroz.

Below the headlamps you now get a bigger grille which merges with the bumper, and you get small vertical lines coming from the bumper at the edges to make the design look sharper and sportier.

The side profile remains more or less unchanged as the silhouette is the same as the outgoing version, and so are the windows, blacked-out B-pilars, and body coloured ORVMs. But the facelift gets a new design for the 15-inch alloy wheels which looks much more modern than before, and you now get black cladding around the wheel arches.

The trend of making things sleeker has been followed at the rear as well because instead of older single-piece tail lamps, which looked conventional, the updated Tiago will come with a connected LED tail lamp setup with updated slimmer lighting elements. However, do note that the centre portion isn’t illuminated.

Tata has redesigned the bumper here as well which is now bigger and houses the reverse lamp. The roof mounted spoiler is still there along with a shark fin antenna, however, the rear camera is now placed on the bumper.

Interior & Expected Features

Inside the facelifted Tiago, you see a minimalistic look like we’ve seen in many new Tata cars, especially the SUVs. You get this cabin in a new light grey and black theme, which replaces the older dark theme, and there are a lot of gloss black elements as well.

The dashboard is now flatter with just horizontal elements. The top half is also wrapped in fabric which will surely uplift the premium factor inside the cabin. You get the familiar two-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated logo and a new floating digital driver’s display. Automatic variants also get a new rotary selector instead of the traditional gear shifter.

One aspect that hasn’t changed for good is the fact that you still get physical knobs and buttons to operate the climate control.

In terms of features, the Tiago facelift will continue to come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, which is now a proper free-floating unit and supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Teasers have also confirmed the presence of a new wireless charging pad.

Other features should include dual type-C ports, rear AC vents, rear USB charging, seat back pockets, a 4-speaker sound system, keyless entry, push button start stop, cruise control, and automatic climate control.

In terms of safety, it will now features a 360-degree camera, which can come with a blind spot monitor, and other expected features such as 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), auto headlamps, rain sensing vipers, hill hold assist, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Powertrain

While there have been many changes to the design and feature list, the powertrain options are expected to remain the same as before. The Tiago facelift is expected to come with a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a manual and an AMT option, and this came engine can also be had with a factory-fitted CNG kit, that will be available with both transmission options.

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 86 PS 86 PS/ 73.4 PS (CNG) Torque 113 Nm 113 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

Expected Price & Rivals

*AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

We expect the facelifted Tata Tiago to be priced from around Rs 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom), and upon its launch it will continue its rivalry with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Wagon R, and Maruti Swift.