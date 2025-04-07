Maruti, Hyundai And Tata Were The Most Sought-after Carmakers In March 2025

It’s the end of FY2025 & the fight is tough. Hyundai took the second spot, while Skoda marked a year-on-year (YoY) growth of over 100 percent

It’s that time of the year when everyone settles their sales books for a new refresh, and the sales figures for March 2025 are out. Maruti has retained its pole position, whereas the second spot was taken back by Hyundai from Mahindra, with Tata following closely behind. Skoda India had another superb month where it reported the highest-ever monthly sales figure since its inception on our shores, 25 years ago. Here is a closer look at how the carmakers performed in March 2025.

Brand March 25 February 25 MoM growth (%) March 24 YoY growth (%) Maruti 1,50,743 1,60,791 -6.2 1,52,718 -1.3 Hyundai 51,820 47,727 8.6 53,001 -.2.2 Tata 51,616 46,437 11.2 50,105 3 Mahindra 48,048 50,420 -4.7 40,631 18.3 Toyota 28,373 26,414 7.4 25,119 13 Kia 25,507 25.026 1.9 21,400 19.2 Skoda 7,422 5,583 32.9 2,802 164.9 Honda 7,228 5,616 28.7 7,071 2.2 MG 5,501 4,002 37.5 4,648 18.4 Volkswagen 3,538 3,110 13.8 3,529 0.3

Also Check Out: 2025 Skoda Kodiaq Exterior And Interior Design Teased Ahead Of Its India Launch

Key Takeaways

Similar to prior months, Maruti took the first spot with a sales figure reaching over 1.5 lakh. However, the carmaker saw a decline in month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) figures of 6.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Hyundai overtook Mahindra to take the second spot with a sale of nearly 52,900 units in March 2025. The carmaker reported an MoM growth of almost 9 percent and a decline of slightly over 2 percent in terms of YoY figures.

Tata also jumped up a position in March, with sales figures reaching almost 51,700. The Indian carmaker reported an MoM growth of slightly more than 11 percent and a 3 percent YoY gain.

Mahindra dropped to fourth position from second in March, with a decline of nearly 5 percent in MoM sales and sales figures of nearly 48,000 units. In terms of YoY figures, the carmaker reported a growth of more than 18 percent.

Toyota retained its fifth position and reported nearly 7.5 percent MoM and over 18 percent YoY growth. The Japanese carmaker sold slightly more than 28,000 units in March and over 25,100 units in March 2024.

Kia reported a MoM growth of nearly 2 percent in March, with sales figures reaching slightly over the 25,000 mark. The carmaker saw growth both in terms of MoM and YoY figures, by 2 percent and over 19 percent, respectively.

Skoda reported sales figures of more than 7,400 units and witnessed the highest YoY growth, an impressive 165 percent on this list. It also saw the second-highest MoM growth of 40 percent.

Honda dropped down one position in this list. However, it still marked a positive growth of nearly 29 percent. The carmaker also marked a positive growth in YoY figures, by a factor of slightly more than 2 percent.

MG sold 5,500 units in March, which resulted in the highest MoM growth of 37.5 percent on this list. The YoY figures for the carmaker also saw a growth of nearly 18.5 percent.

Volkswagen was unable to breach the 5,000 sales mark last month but still reported a growth of nearly 14 percent and sold a similar number of units in March last year.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.