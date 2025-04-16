2025 Skoda Kodiaq To Go On Sale Tomorrow, 5 Things You Need To Know

The 2025 Kodiaq will be available in two variants – Sportline and Selection L&K – with the latter having some more features and premium design touches

Features a more evolutionary design with more modern design elements.

Key highlight features include a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment, three-zone auto AC and a 13-speaker Canton sound system.

Top safety features include 9 airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system and parking assist.

Gets powered by a 2-litre turbo petrol engine (204 PS / 320 Nm) paired with a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Skoda India will launch the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq tomorrow. The Kodiaq will go on sale in two variants, multiple colour options and a sole turbo-petrol engine option which has been retuned to produce more power than before. It also comes packing a new design and more features than before. Here’s a rundown of all the details about the new Kodiaq that you need to know.

Exterior

The Skoda Kodiaq is a full-size SUV with a sleek design. It sports LED headlights, foglights and connected LED taillights and has subtle detailing differences in its two variants. While the Sportline has more blacked-out elements, the Selection L&K brings more chrome and silver inserts that give it a more premium look. It features the signature Skoda butterfly grille upfront, and if you opt for the top model, it gets a light bar for a premium look. The Kodiaq sits on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that get different designs depending on the variant you pick.

The 2025 Kodiaq has six monotone colour options to choose from in both variants, out of which five colours are offered as standard. Both the variants get one colour each exclusively.

Sportline Selection L&K Velvet Red

Graphite Grey

Moon White

Magic Black

Race Blue

Bronx Gold* Velvet Red

Graphite Grey

Moon White

Magic Black

Race Blue

Steel Grey*

*Exclusive options

Interior, Features & Safety

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq features a modern and premium cabin with a layered dashboard design. Highlights include a large 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment, a three-spoke steering wheel and multi-colour ambient lighting. It comes with leatherette upholstery, plenty of soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door panels, as well as a lot of usable storage spaces for front and rear occupants. A large panoramic sunroof adds to the airy and spacious feel of the interior.

The Sportline variant gets an all-black interior theme, while the top-end Selection L&K variant offers a black-and-tan cabin with a contrasting white headliner. Unlike most cars relying solely on touchscreen controls today, Skoda has equipped the new Kodiaq with a few knobs, aka ‘Smart Dials’, for the infotainment and AC controls, offering both convenience and ease of use.

Additionally, the new Kodiaq gets features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a wireless phone charger, three-zone auto AC, powered front-row seats with ventilation, heating and massage functions, and a 13-speaker Canton sound system. Its safety suite includes 9 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera system with front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts and a park assist system. However, the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) is not offered in the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq!

Powertrain Options

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq has a single engine option for both its variants. It comes with a turbo-petrol-automatic powertrain setup that is driven by an all-wheel drive system. While the torque output remains the same as before, the engine now produces 14 PS more power than before.

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* Claimed Fuel Efficiency 14.86 kmpl Drivetrain All-wheel drive (AWD)

*DCT - dual clutch transmission

Expected Price And Rivals

Being assembled locally, the Skoda Kodiaq coming up tomorrow is expected to have a competitive price point for its segment, which could start from around Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will take on other full-size SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster and the upcoming MG Majestor as well.

