2025 Hyundai Venue N Line: Your ULTIMATE BUYING Guide!

Planning to get the sportier version of the Venue? Here’s our Ultimate Buying Guide to make your life easier…

Hyundai has launched the Venue N Line in a completely fresh avatar, featuring new design elements, a heavily updated interior, and loads of modern tech and creature comforts. This model continues to bring a dash of sportiness to the Venue, making the Venue N Line an enthusiast’s pick in the compact SUV space.

While the Venue N Line looks good on paper, arriving at a decision to buy it or not will not be easy. To make things easier for you, we have come up with our ULTIMATE Buying Guide of the Venue N Line, covering multiple aspects, helping you understand the car better and make your decision a bit easier.

Hyundai Venue N Line Launch Report

The new Hyundai Venue N Line was launched on November 4, 2025, making it one of the newest cars in its segment. Prices for the N Line version of the Venue begin from Rs 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom). If you missed our launch story and want to know about the Venue N Line’s variant-wise prices and other details, then you can check out our launch report by clicking on the link below:

Hyundai Venue N Line Detailed Gallery

In addition to being a completely new version of the Venue, the N Line also gets plenty of sporty elements inside and out to add to the SUV’s appeal. So if you are interested in taking a closer look at each exterior and interior detail of the new Venue, then here’s a 360-degree image gallery for you:

Hyundai Venue N Line Variants Explained

One decision which might confuse buyers while buying the right car is picking the right variant. Thankfully, the Venue N Line is offered with only two variants, which makes life way easier for the buyer. And if you want to know what these variants pack in terms of features, check out this report below:

Hyundai Venue N Line Colour Options

The design of the Venue is completely new and with bespoke cosmetic enhancements in the N Line, you would want to pick the right colour. The Venue N Line is available in 5 monotone and 3 dual-tone hues, and it can get confusing to pick the right colour. So if you want a good idea of which colour might look the best, then here’s an in-depth image gallery of the Venue’s colour options.

Hyundai Venue N Line Vs Standard Venue

Your own teammate can be your biggest rival! Similarly, here as well, the closest competitor to the N Line is the standard Venue, which is slightly more affordable and gets additional powertrain options. What’s interesting is that the Venue N Line not only brings some cosmetic tweaks, but also a sportier-sounding exhaust system, and it should also be the more fun-to-drive SUV of the two.

So if you are confused between the N Line and the standard version, fret not, as we have compared all their design specification differences in the report below.

Do note that we will be bringing out a complete drive review of the Venue N Line, and that will further help you understand the Venue N Line in depth.

Follow the CarDekho website for more such informative content. Like the Venue N Line, we will bring to you buying guides for various new cars. Till then, let us know if this article was helpful, and if you have any more queries about the Venue N Line’s buying process, drop your questions in the comments section below.