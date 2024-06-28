Porsche Taycan Recall Incoming For All Units Since Launch

Published On Jun 28, 2024 08:04 PM By Sonny for Porsche Taycan

The defective part in question is the front brake hose, according to the report filed in the USA

In a report sourced from the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) agency of the USA, the Porsche Taycan is to be recalled suspecting an issue involving the performance EV’s braking system. This recall could be applicable to pretty much every unit manufactured at the Zuffenhausen plant in Germany since 2019. Let’s take a closer look at the details provided in the document.

Taycan Recall Details

According to the NHTSA document, certain units of the Taycan may develop cracks in the front brake hoses leading to brake fluid leakage which could reduce the functionality of the front brakes, thereby increasing the risk of a crash. The details shared with NHTSA from Porsche USA explain that certain driving conditions can stress the brake hoses at the point of minimum bending radius, which over time can damage the inner fabric layer of the hoses.

In order to rectify the issue, Porsche will fit the Taycan units affected by the defect with new brake hoses that have an increased brake hose radius. While the German carmaker will be recalling 31,689 potentially affected Taycan units manufactured since the EV was launched, the actual number of units with the defect could only be a fraction of the total.

The NHTSA report is primarily focussed on Porsche Taycans sold in the USA, and only 7 reports were received surrounding the suspected parts involved in the recall, starting June 2023. It does make a reference to a non-US incident involving a Taycan where the car was travelling significantly over the speed limit. We have strong reason to believe that it is referencing the recent fatal crash involving a Taycan in Pune, India.

Could Another EV Be Affected By The Recall?

Porsche is expected to share a global release regarding the recall in the coming weeks. Since the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT are mechanically identical to the Taycan, there are speculations that the sibling product could also need to issue a recall for the same potential defect.

