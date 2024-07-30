2024 Nissan X-Trail: 5 Things We Learnt After Driving It

Modified On Jul 30, 2024 06:24 PM By Shreyash for Nissan X-Trail

The new Nissan X-Trail will compete against the Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Fortuner, but does it have what it takes to challenge them? Let’s find out

The India-spec fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail has already been unveiled and its prices are set to be announced in August 2024. The X-Trail is a full-size SUV which will be sold in India through the CBU route (completely built-up unit), and will now be the second offering in Nissan’s Indian portfolio. We recently had the opportunity to drive the X-Trail, and here are 5 things we learnt after driving it.

Good Road Presence & Attractive Design

The Nissan X-Trail measures 4,680 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width, and 1,725 mm in height. Given its dimensions, the X-Trail has a more commanding road presence compared to some of its competitors, such as the Skoda Kodiaq. It rides on 20-inch alloy wheels, which complement its design well, and the overall appearance of the Nissan X-Trail is also quite attractive.

However, as a full-size SUV, it could have featured LED indicators both front and rear which is a big miss in our books for an SUV which will be competing in the league of MG Gloster and Toyota Fortuner.

Interior & Space

On the inside, the quality of materials on the dashboard looks and feels good. The upper part of the dashboard gets soft touch and even the hard plastics used on the lower parts of the dash are of a high grade. In terms of space, the second row of the X-Trail provides ample room for three passengers. The cabin is practical as well, featuring a large centre armrest at the front with butterfly opening, an armrest for middle row seats, and bottle holders on all doors. However, the glove box is small. Talking about the third-row of the Nissan SUV, it is totally cramped and best suited for kids and/or pets, and also misses out on its own AC vents.

Gets Basic Features Only

The Nissan X-Trail comes equipped with amenities such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging, and a panoramic sunroof. However, it lacks the premium feel that an SUV in this segment should provide.

The 8-inch touchscreen appears very much similar to what was offered with the Nissan Kicks, and it looks dated and feels a bit slow in operation as well. Though the X-Trail gets a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, this display doesn’t offer much customisations and animations, even if you change driving modes. Also, the X-Trail misses out on some important features like ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable front seats, leatherette upholstery, and even advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), most of which are available on the global-spec model.

Adequate Performance But Not Fun To Drive

The Nissan X-Trail is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 163 PS and 300 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a CVT automatic gearbox. Despite being a small 3-cylinder engine in a vehicle of this size, it feels good to drive at low speeds. The refinement levels are very good, and the calibration of the engine with the CVT gearbox is good.

However, in terms of outright performance, it doesn’t feel as exciting as the Skoda Kodiaq, which uses a larger and more powerful 2-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). Also, the X-Trail doesn’t offer an all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant.

Expected Price Is Too High

Nissan will sell its full size SUV in India through CBU route due to which it is expected to be priced from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). The expected price for the Nissan X-Trail seems very high for the list of features and performance it offers.

