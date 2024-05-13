2024 Maruti Swift Thrill Chaser Accessory Pack Explained With Prices

Modified On May 13, 2024 05:24 PM By CarDekho for Maruti Swift

Gets sporty cosmetic accessories like decals, seat covers, sill guards and chrome garnishes

There are two accessory packages available for the new Swift: Thrill Chaser and Racing Roadstar

The Thrill Chaser pack, for ZXI and ZXI+ variants is priced at ₹29,500, comprising a total of 16 accessories.

For LXI and VXI variants, the Thrill Chaser pack is priced at ₹31,990 and includes a total of 15 accessories.

The accessories include cosmetic enhancements inside and out, but without any additions to the features list of the hatchback.

With the launch of the fourth-generation Swift in India, Maruti Suzuki has also introduced two accessory packages for the hatchback: Racing Roadstar and Thrill Chaser. We've already covered the Racing Roadstar pack in detail, this article will focus on the Thrill Chaser pack.

Swift Thrill Chaser Detailed

The Thrill Chaser pack consists of 16 accessories for ZXI and ZXI+ variants, and 15 accessories for LXI and VXI variants, and we will be giving you the price of each accessory as well, so that you can decide how much you are saving.

Front

One of the most eye-catching accessories in the front is the graphics that cover the hood and roof, giving the New Swift a distinctive appearance. Unlike the Racing Roadstar pack, this graphics doesn't feature Swift branding. Thrill Chaser pack offers red-colored front grille inserts, giving a sporty stance to the hatchback. For chrome enthusiasts, Maruti has provided the front grille garnish. Lower down, to give the new Swift a slightly rugged look, front skid plates have been installed.

Front Accessories Prices Thrill Chaser (LXI & VXI) Thrill Chaser (ZXI & ZXI+) Hood + Roof Graphics - Black Circuit ₹2290 ✅ ✅ Front Grille Insert ₹399 ✅ ✅ Front Grille Garnish ₹990 ✅ ✅ Front Skid Plate - Garnish Finish ₹1690 ✅ ✅ Front LED Fog Lamp ₹5,990 ✅ ❌ Fog Lamp Garnish ₹899 ✅ ❌

Side

The side profile of the Swift Thrill Chaser pack features a range of protective accessories. The body side moulding is also a part of this package. Additionally, the package also contains door visors and a window frame kit. To protect ORVMs from minor scratches, the Thrill Chaser pack includes ORVM covers.

Side Accessories Prices Thrill Chaser (LXI & VXI) Thrill Chaser (ZXI & ZXI+) Body Side Moulding - Garnish Insert ₹2,490 ✅ ✅ Door Visor ₹1,690 ✅ ✅ Window Frame Kit ₹2,490 ✅ ✅ ORVM Cover - Black & Grey Stripes ₹2,350 ❌ ✅

Rear

The Swift Thrill Chaser looks almost similar to the standard model, except the rear bumper garnish which has a dark chrome finish. Meanwhile, Maruti also offers a trunk lid protector to safeguard the boot lid from scratches.

Rear Accessories Prices Thrill Chaser (LXI & VXI) Thrill Chaser (ZXI & ZXI+) Trunk Lid Protector ₹2,290 ✅ ✅ Rear Bumper Garnish ₹990 ✅ ✅

Cabin

Moving inside the cabin, the first accessory we see is the door sill guards for all doors, but not the illuminated one. To give Swift’s cabin a cosmetic upgrade, one can install an interior styling kit, which has carbon fibre type finish with red accents. It further gets seat covers and floor mats. Another accessory installed in the cabin was a Manual IRVM Covers which can be installed in V/Z/Z+ Variants. Finally to protect the keys, key cover can be purchased.

Cabin Accessories Prices Thrill Chaser (LXI & VXI) Thrill Chaser (ZXI & ZXI+) Door Sill Guard ₹2,690 ✅ ✅ Seat Cover ₹8,450 ✅ ✅ Designer Mat ₹2090 ✅ ✅ Interior Styling Kit - Carbon + Red ₹6,500 ✅ ✅ Manual IRVM Cover ₹700 ❌ ✅ Key Cover ₹890 ❌ ✅

Thrill Chaser (LXI & VXI) Thrill Chaser (ZXI & ZXI+) Total Cost of Accessories ₹41,938 ₹38,989 Cost of Thrill Chaser Pack ₹31,990 ₹29,500 Savings ₹9,948 ₹9,489

Final Takeaways

Expectedly, the accessories listed above for the new Swift’s Thrill Chaser pack would be more expensive individually. Going for the package offers savings of almost Rs 10,000. However, you do get the benefit of ordering only specific elements of the accessory package via the official Maruti’s genuine accessory website as per your personal taste.

However, if you go for the accessory package on a lower variant, the cost goes up to Rs 31,990. There will be additional accessories like front LED fog lamp and fog lamp garnish, but misses out ORVM cover, IRVM cover and key cover.

The 2024 Maruti Swift has been launched with prices ranging from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It continues to rival the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios while also being an alternative to the likes of the Renault Triber, Maruti Ignis and Tata Punch.

