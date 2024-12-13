2024 Maruti Swift Crash Tested By Australasian NCAP, Received 1 Star Safety Rating

The model tested is sold in Australia and New Zealand, and these results do not apply to India-spec version

The Maruti Swift received a generational update in 2024 and is being sold in multiple markets, including Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and India. The Swift has already undergone crash tests by Euro NCAP and Japan NCAP, earning scores of 3 stars and 4 stars, respectively. Recently, it also underwent crash tests conducted by ANCAP (Australasian NCAP), and this time it has only managed to score just 1 star safety rating. Note that these results apply to models sold in Australia and New Zealand, and it’s not applicable for the India-spec version of the Swift. Let’s have a look at the crash test result in detail.

Results

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) 47% (18.88/40) Child Occupant Protection (COP) 59% (29.24/49) Vulnerable Road User Protection 76% (48.40/63) Safety Assist 54% (9.78/18)

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) 47% (18.88/40)

Starting with the frontal offset crash test, the protection to the driver’s chest was ‘weak’, while to the lower legs it was ‘marginal’. Comparatively, the protection to the front passengers chest and legs were rated as ‘adequate’. The head and neck of both driver and front passenger received ‘good’ protection.

In the full-width barrier front crash test, protection for the driver's chest was rated as 'adequate.' For the rear passenger, protection for the head and neck was also 'adequate,' but the chest received 'poor' protection. In the side pole test, protection for all critical body regions was rated as 'good’.

Child Occupant Protection (COP) 59% (29.24/49)

In the frontal offset test, the readings for the 10-year-old child dummy indicated that head protection was 'adequate,' neck protection was 'weak,' and chest protection was 'marginal.' For the 6-year-old dummy, protection of the head and neck was rated as 'poor,' while protection of the chest was rated as 'good.' In the side impact test, protection for all critical body areas was 'good' for the 6-year-old dummy. For the 10-year old dummy, the head protection was ‘weak’, neck protection was ‘good’ , while the protection to the chest was rated as ‘poor’.

Vulnerable Road User Protection 76% (48.40/63)

This is where the Swift got the highest score. In pedestrian impact tests, the bonnet of the Suzuki Swift offered 'good' or 'adequate' protection to the head of a struck pedestrian across most of its surface. However, 'marginal' and 'poor' results were recorded at the base of the windscreen and on the stiff windscreen pillars. Protection of the pelvis was 'good’, while protection of the femur showed mixed results, with some areas rated 'good' and others 'marginal’.

The model tested was also equipped with autonomous emergency braking (AEB) features, which showed ‘good’ performance in forward facing pedestrian scenarios.

Safety Assist 54% (9.78/18)

The Australian-spec Swift is being offered with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) which includes lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and lane support system. When AEB was tested in a car-to-car scenario, the system showed GOOD performance, at junction, and crossing as well.

Other Safety Features On Offer

The Swift sold in Australia comes with safety features like 6 airbags, electronic stability control, a rear parking camera, and rear parking sensors. Over the India-spec version of the Swift, its Australian-spec counterpart also gets level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.

Prices & Rivals

The India-spec Maruti Swift is priced between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). In Australia, its prices range from 26,990 Australian Dollars to 30,135 Australian Dollars (Rs 14.58 lakh to Rs 16.28 lakh in INR). In India, it takes on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Tiago.

Disclaimer: Price conversion was done during the time of writing this article.

