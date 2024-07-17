All
2024 Hyundai Exter CNG vs Tata Punch CNG: Specifications Compared

Modified On Jul 17, 2024 06:46 PM By Samarth for Hyundai Exter

The recently introduced twin cylinders in the Exter CNG have made it a much worthy competitor to the Punch CNG

2024 Hyundai Exter CNG vs Tata Punch CNG

Although cars with a factory-fitted CNG kit have been a popular choice among customers for over a decade,one of their significant drawbacks has been the limited boot space they have on offer. In 2023, the Tata Punch was one of the first few CNG cars in India to get a new split-cylinder setup. The Hyundai Exter CNG recently followed in the Punch’s footsteps and got the same split-cylinder technology as well. So we decided to compare the specifications of the two micro SUVs in detail.

Price

 

Hyundai Exter CNG

Tata Punch CNG

Price (ex-showroom Delhi)

Rs 8.50 lakh to Rs 9.38 lakh

Rs 7.23 lakh to Rs 9.85 lakh

  • The Exter CNG variant starts at Rs 8.50 lakh, making it Rs 1.27 lakh more expensive than the base variant of the Punch CNG.

  • In terms of the top variant, the Tata Punch is more expensive than the Hyundai Exter by Rs 47,000.

Dimensions 

Hyundia Exter Front

Model

Hyundai Exter CNG

Tata Punch CNG

Length

3815 mm

3827 mm

Width

1710 mm

1742 mm

Height

1631 mm

1615 mm

Wheelbase

2450 mm

2445 mm

  • In terms of dimensions, the Punch CNG is 12 mm longer and 32 mm wider.

  • However, the Hyundai Exter is 16 mm taller and has a 5 mm longer wheelbase than the Tata Punch.

Powertrain 

Hyundai Exter dual-cylinder CNG technology

 

Hyundai Exter CNG

Tata Punch CNG

Engine

1.2-litre N.A. Petrol

1.2-litre N.A. petrol engine

Power

69 PS

73.5 PS

Torque

95 Nm

103 Nm

Number of Cylinders 

4

3

Transmission

5-speed MT

5-speed MT

Claimed Mileage (ARAI)

27.1 km/kg

26.49 km/kg

  • Both the Exter CNG and Punch CNG are offered with 1.2 litre petrol-CNG engine but Punch gets 3 cylinder engine while the Exter gets a 4 cylinder on offer.

  • That said, it’s the Punch CNG that offers slightly more power and torque than the Exter CNG. 

  • Both are available with 5-speed manual transmission only. 

  • In terms of claimed mileage, both come with a similar claimed mileage figure. 

Features

Features Highlights

Features

Hyundai Exter CNG

Tata Punch CNG

Exterior

  • Projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • 15-inch steel wheels

  • LED tail lights

  • Roof rails

  • Turn indicators on ORVMs

  • Auto-projector headlights with follow-me-home function 

  • LED turn indicators on RVMs

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • LED tail lights

  • Front fog lamps

  • Roof rails 

Interior

  • Semi-leatherette seat upholstery

  • Adjustable headrests for rear passengers

  • 12V power socket

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Adjustable headrests for front seats

Comfort and Convenience

  • Sunroof

  • Semi-digital driver’s display

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Steering-mounted controls

  • Power-folding and electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Central locking

  • Power window with driver side one-touch down

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Keyless entry

  • Front USB type-C fast charger 

  • Tilt steering wheel

  • Sunroof

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Steering mounted controls

  • Central locking

  • Power window with driver side one-touch down

  • Front centre armrest

  • Auto AC

  • Front USB type-C and type-A ports

  • Tilt steering wheel

Infotainment

  • 8-inch infotainment system 

  • Four speakers 

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Voice recognition

  • 7-inch infotainment system 

  • 6 speakers

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Safety

  • 6 airbags (standard)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

  • Rear defogger

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

  • Hill start assist

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear parking sensors 

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • Dual front airbags

  • Reverse parking camera

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Electronic stability programme

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Feature wise, both the models get automatic AC, all power windows, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

  • The Punch CNG has certain feature advantages over the Exter CNG including automatic headlights, alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, and push start/stop button.

  • The Exter CNG, on the other hand, offers some additional features like a bigger infotainment system, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and rear AC vents which is a miss in the Punch CNG. 

Verdict

Overall, both models are well loaded and pack a similar CNG powertrain as well. If you prioritize a spacious and well-equipped micro-SUV, then Punch CNG might be your pick. On the other hand, if you want your micro SUV’s CNG variant to have more premium features, it’s the Exter that should be your pick, although it comes at a higher price in its base trim. 

