2024 Hyundai Exter CNG vs Tata Punch CNG: Specifications Compared
Modified On Jul 17, 2024 06:46 PM By Samarth for Hyundai Exter
The recently introduced twin cylinders in the Exter CNG have made it a much worthy competitor to the Punch CNG
Although cars with a factory-fitted CNG kit have been a popular choice among customers for over a decade,one of their significant drawbacks has been the limited boot space they have on offer. In 2023, the Tata Punch was one of the first few CNG cars in India to get a new split-cylinder setup. The Hyundai Exter CNG recently followed in the Punch’s footsteps and got the same split-cylinder technology as well. So we decided to compare the specifications of the two micro SUVs in detail.
Price
|
Hyundai Exter CNG
|
Tata Punch CNG
|
Price (ex-showroom Delhi)
|
Rs 8.50 lakh to Rs 9.38 lakh
|
Rs 7.23 lakh to Rs 9.85 lakh
-
The Exter CNG variant starts at Rs 8.50 lakh, making it Rs 1.27 lakh more expensive than the base variant of the Punch CNG.
-
In terms of the top variant, the Tata Punch is more expensive than the Hyundai Exter by Rs 47,000.
Dimensions
|
Model
|
Hyundai Exter CNG
|
Tata Punch CNG
|
Length
|
3815 mm
|
3827 mm
|
Width
|
1710 mm
|
1742 mm
|
Height
|
1631 mm
|
1615 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2450 mm
|
2445 mm
-
In terms of dimensions, the Punch CNG is 12 mm longer and 32 mm wider.
-
However, the Hyundai Exter is 16 mm taller and has a 5 mm longer wheelbase than the Tata Punch.
Powertrain
|
Hyundai Exter CNG
|
Tata Punch CNG
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre N.A. Petrol
|
1.2-litre N.A. petrol engine
|
Power
|
69 PS
|
73.5 PS
|
Torque
|
95 Nm
|
103 Nm
|
Number of Cylinders
|
4
|
3
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT
|
Claimed Mileage (ARAI)
|
27.1 km/kg
|
26.49 km/kg
-
Both the Exter CNG and Punch CNG are offered with 1.2 litre petrol-CNG engine but Punch gets 3 cylinder engine while the Exter gets a 4 cylinder on offer.
-
That said, it’s the Punch CNG that offers slightly more power and torque than the Exter CNG.
-
Both are available with 5-speed manual transmission only.
-
In terms of claimed mileage, both come with a similar claimed mileage figure.
Features
|
Features Highlights
|
Features
|
Hyundai Exter CNG
|
Tata Punch CNG
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
Feature wise, both the models get automatic AC, all power windows, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.
-
The Punch CNG has certain feature advantages over the Exter CNG including automatic headlights, alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, and push start/stop button.
-
The Exter CNG, on the other hand, offers some additional features like a bigger infotainment system, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and rear AC vents which is a miss in the Punch CNG.
Verdict
Overall, both models are well loaded and pack a similar CNG powertrain as well. If you prioritize a spacious and well-equipped micro-SUV, then Punch CNG might be your pick. On the other hand, if you want your micro SUV’s CNG variant to have more premium features, it’s the Exter that should be your pick, although it comes at a higher price in its base trim.
