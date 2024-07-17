2024 Hyundai Exter CNG vs Tata Punch CNG

Modified On Jul 17, 2024 06:46 PM By Samarth for Hyundai Exter

The recently introduced twin cylinders in the Exter CNG have made it a much worthy competitor to the Punch CNG

Although cars with a factory-fitted CNG kit have been a popular choice among customers for over a decade,one of their significant drawbacks has been the limited boot space they have on offer. In 2023, the Tata Punch was one of the first few CNG cars in India to get a new split-cylinder setup. The Hyundai Exter CNG recently followed in the Punch’s footsteps and got the same split-cylinder technology as well. So we decided to compare the specifications of the two micro SUVs in detail.

Price

Hyundai Exter CNG Tata Punch CNG Price (ex-showroom Delhi) Rs 8.50 lakh to Rs 9.38 lakh Rs 7.23 lakh to Rs 9.85 lakh

The Exter CNG variant starts at Rs 8.50 lakh, making it Rs 1.27 lakh more expensive than the base variant of the Punch CNG.

In terms of the top variant, the Tata Punch is more expensive than the Hyundai Exter by Rs 47,000.

Dimensions

Model Hyundai Exter CNG Tata Punch CNG Length 3815 mm 3827 mm Width 1710 mm 1742 mm Height 1631 mm 1615 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2445 mm

In terms of dimensions, the Punch CNG is 12 mm longer and 32 mm wider.

However, the Hyundai Exter is 16 mm taller and has a 5 mm longer wheelbase than the Tata Punch.

Powertrain

Hyundai Exter CNG Tata Punch CNG Engine 1.2-litre N.A. Petrol 1.2-litre N.A. petrol engine Power 69 PS 73.5 PS Torque 95 Nm 103 Nm Number of Cylinders 4 3 Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT Claimed Mileage (ARAI) 27.1 km/kg 26.49 km/kg

Both the Exter CNG and Punch CNG are offered with 1.2 litre petrol-CNG engine but Punch gets 3 cylinder engine while the Exter gets a 4 cylinder on offer.

That said, it’s the Punch CNG that offers slightly more power and torque than the Exter CNG.

Both are available with 5-speed manual transmission only.

In terms of claimed mileage, both come with a similar claimed mileage figure.

Features

Features Highlights Features Hyundai Exter CNG Tata Punch CNG Exterior Projector headlights

LED DRLs

15-inch steel wheels

LED tail lights

Roof rails

Turn indicators on ORVMs Auto-projector headlights with follow-me-home function

LED turn indicators on RVMs

16-inch alloy wheels

LED tail lights

Front fog lamps

Roof rails Interior Semi-leatherette seat upholstery

Adjustable headrests for rear passengers

12V power socket

Rear parcel tray Adjustable headrests for front seats Comfort and Convenience Sunroof

Semi-digital driver’s display

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Steering-mounted controls

Power-folding and electrically adjustable ORVMs

Central locking

Power window with driver side one-touch down

Auto AC with rear vents

Keyless entry

Front USB type-C fast charger

Tilt steering wheel Sunroof

Push-button start/stop

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Steering mounted controls

Central locking

Power window with driver side one-touch down

Front centre armrest

Auto AC

Front USB type-C and type-A ports

Tilt steering wheel Infotainment 8-inch infotainment system

Four speakers

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Voice recognition 7-inch infotainment system

6 speakers

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Safety 6 airbags (standard)

ABS with EBD

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

Rear defogger

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

Hill start assist

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchors Dual front airbags

Reverse parking camera

Rain sensing wipers

Electronic stability programme

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Feature wise, both the models get automatic AC, all power windows, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

The Punch CNG has certain feature advantages over the Exter CNG including automatic headlights, alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, and push start/stop button.

The Exter CNG, on the other hand, offers some additional features like a bigger infotainment system, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and rear AC vents which is a miss in the Punch CNG.

Verdict

Overall, both models are well loaded and pack a similar CNG powertrain as well. If you prioritize a spacious and well-equipped micro-SUV, then Punch CNG might be your pick. On the other hand, if you want your micro SUV’s CNG variant to have more premium features, it’s the Exter that should be your pick, although it comes at a higher price in its base trim.

