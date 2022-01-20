2022 Skoda Kodiaq To Get Costlier Soon

Published On Jan 20, 2022 07:41 PM By Tarun for Skoda Kodiaq

However, the buyers in the first lot won’t be affected by this hike

The price hike will be applicable for buyers with bookings made for the second batch (after January 11).

Price hike could range between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh.

Available in three trims: Style, Sportline, and Laurin and Klement.

Powered by a 190PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with 4WD drivetrain.

Skoda has hinted at a possible price hike for the second batch of the mid-life refreshed Kodiaq SUV. The exact hike is yet to be revealed, but dealerships suggest a premium of anything between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh.

The first batch was sold out in less than 24 hours, stretching the SUV’s waiting period to 4-5 months. However, do note that Skoda has not confirmed the units allotted for the first batch. The bookings are still underway for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The Kodiaq is a CKD model and it currently retails from Rs 34.99 lakh to Rs 37.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

It is a full-size 7-seater SUV and is available in three trims: Style, Sportline, and Laurin and Klement. Powering the Kodiaq, we have a 190PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic) and 4WD.

Skoda has equipped the Kodiaq with full LED headlights with auto levelling, powered, headlight washer, automatic headlamps and wipers, paddle shifters, ventilated, and heated front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, tri-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety is covered by parking assist, a 360-degree camera, nine airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, auto slip differential, electronic differential locking, dynamic chassis control, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Skoda Kodiaq rivals the MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, and Jeep’s upcoming three-row SUV.

