Modified On Jan 31, 2022 04:29 PM By Rohit for MG ZS EV 2022

The camera on the front windshield and a 360-degree camera are the dead giveaways

The facelifted ZS EV is expected to be launched in the first half of this year.

MG offers the same ADAS suite on the ZS EV’s ICE-counterpart, the Astor.

Likely to comprise lane keep assist, forward collision warning, and rear cross traffic alert.

The facelifted ZS EV is expected to get a 10.1-inch touchscreen, digital driver’s display, and a wireless phone charger.

Expected to come with a bigger 51kWh battery pack with an improved range.

Could be priced at a premium over the existing model (Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 25.18 lakh ex-showroom).

MG Motor is expected to be readying the facelifted ZS EV for India. Now, a test mule of the updated electric SUV has been caught on camera, revealing that it will come with a 360-degree camera and a camera on the front windshield. This implies the 2022 ZS EV will get Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).









To jog your memory, the ZS EV’s ICE-counterpart, the Astor, already gets this safety feature. The ADAS tech encompasses lane keep assist, forward collision warning, auto emergency braking, and rear cross traffic alert. We expect the facelifted ZS EV’s ADAS to get a similar safety suite. Other safety features on board should include multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and ABS with EBD.

Aside from ADAS, the facelifted ZS EV’s equipment list is expected to comprise a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, connected car tech, and a wireless phone charger. However, it’s yet unknown whether it will get the Astor-like digital assistant atop the dashboard.

MG is also expected to use soft touch material for the dashboard of the facelifted ZS EV. It could offer a set of interior colour options as well. On the outside, the updated electric SUV will come with cosmetic changes including tweaked front and rear bumpers, headlights and taillights, and a revised EV-like grille.

The carmaker is expected to provide the 2022 ZS EV with a bigger 51kWh battery pack. It will come with the same 143PS/353Nm electric motor. Its driving range is likely to go up from the existing model’s 419km.

We expect the facelifted ZS EV, which will be MG’s first launch in 2022, to go on sale in the first half of this year. It is likely to be priced at a premium over the current model (priced between Rs 21.49 lakh and Rs 25.18 lakh ex-showroom). The facelifted MG EV will continue to rival the Hyundai Kona Electric and even the Tata Nexon EV.

Read More on : MG ZS EV Automatic