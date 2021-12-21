MG Motor India-Attero Complete First Battery Recycling

Published On Dec 21, 2021 04:42 PM By Rohit

As part of the recycling program, Attero Recycling has collected 310kg of EV battery scrap from one of MG’s dealers in Gurugram, Haryana

After having joined hands with Attero Recycling in May 2021, MG Motor India has now successfully recycled its first electric vehicle battery. As per the carmaker, the metal extracts and other commodities from this process can be used to make new batteries.

MG even shared a document which cited that 310kg of EV battery scrap had been collected by Attero Recycling from one of its dealers in Gurugram, Haryana.

Here’s what the carmaker had to say:

MG Motor India leads the way in EV battery recycling, making electric mobility greener

Strengthening the EV ecosystem, MG Motor takes the collaboration with Attero further utilizing its cutting-edge technology to recycle EV batteries in India

Gurugram, December 21, 2021: In doing so, they have successfully recycled MG’s first EV battery and the metal extracts and various other commodities from the recycling process can be used to develop new batteries.

With this significant achievement, MG Motor India has further augmented its initiatives to strengthen EV ecosystem, essentially making it greener and sustainable. The move is also in synergy with MG’s #ChangeWhatYouCan campaign, encouraging people to make a difference in their own lives and the world around them.

MG ZS EV

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Ensuring end-to-end sustainability for electric vehicles is something we are passionate about at MG. Since battery waste is a challenge for sustainable mobility, we believe battery recycling is the optimum way of bridging this void. We look forward to doing more work in this space to create sustainable, end-to-end solutions that will help us drive radical impact”.

Nitin Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Attero Recycling, “As the momentum of EV players grows, it is becoming critical for India to have a sustainable approach to managing E-waste. It also holds the key to helping our country transition from a linear to a circular economy. We have the technology that enables us to extract almost 99% of all metals from a lithium-ion battery and we envision making India Atmanirbhar in precious metals such as Copper, Lithium and Cobalt through these processes. We are delighted to join hands with MG and our partnership will be instrumental in strengthening the EV ecosystem and set an example across the industry.”

MG Motor India has teamed up with Attero Recycling to reuse and recycle Li-ion batteries of India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV - ZS EV. Focused on developing a sustainable and clean ecosystem, MG has recently collaborated with CleanMax to supply 4.85 MW of wind-solar hybrid power to MG’s manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. With this partnership, MG will abate approximately 2 lakh MT of CO2 over 15 years, equal to planting more than 13 lakh trees.