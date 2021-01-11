2021 Tata Safari Unofficial Pre-Launch Bookings Open, Unveiling On January 26

Published On Jan 11, 2021 04:48 PM By Akshit for Tata New Safari

Select dealers are accepting bookings for a token amount of Rs 51,000

2021 Tata Safari to be unveiled on January 26.

It will get a new dark blue colour option and design changes over the Harrier, which it is based on.

It will be powered by a 170PS/350Nm 2.0-litre diesel engine, mated to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter option.

Expected to be priced from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the 2021 Tata Safari set to be unveiled on January 26, select dealers have started accepting unofficial bookings for the Harrier-based three-row SUV for a token amount of Rs 51,000. Series production of the Safari is already underway.

Initially showcased as the Gravitas and later revealed to be the Safari, the SUV resembles the Harrier in some ways but does enough to claim its own identity. The latest spy shots reveal a new blue shade which the Harrier does not get. Though the front-end resembles the Harrier, the Safari gets some distinct design updates such as the tri-arrow grille design, stepped roof, upright tailgate, and new colour options.

Inside, the Safari gets the same layout as the Harrier but the fresh black-creme colour scheme gives it a more premium feel. In addition to the features it borrows from the Harrier, the Safari is expected to get an electronic parking brake, connected car tech, and a powered tailgate, all of which are not available in the Harrier. The Safari will get both, 6-seater and 7-seater configurations.

The three-row SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine sourced from FCA. It puts out 170PS and 350Nm, and drives the front wheels via either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter gearbox. The upcoming Safari is capable of an all-wheel drivetrain as well, with a turbo-petrol engine option lined up for the future. Tata has also hinted at an all-electric powertrain.

Expected to command a price of around Rs 14 lakh to Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom), the Safari will compete with the likes of the MG Hector Plus and the upcoming 2021 Mahindra XUV500.