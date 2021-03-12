2021 Mahindra Scorpio Spy Shots Reveal New Details

Published On Mar 12, 2021 05:45 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio

The spy shots divulge bits like headlamp design, new alloy wheels, front fascia and the overall shape

The new Scorpio will get a seven-slat grille, LED headlamps, new bumpers, redesigned 17-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, and more.

The side profile and ground clearance in these spy shots make the Scorpio look massive.

The cabin will undergo a sea change with new features like a larger touchscreen infotainment, an electric sunroof, and connected car technology.

Will share the Thar’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, but with more power.

Launch likely by the end of 2021.

One more day, one more spy shot of the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio. While all the images thus far have been of the camouflaged test mule, this time, however, we can spot some specific styling cues. While the overall look has been retained, the dimensions have definitely increased. Look closely, and the side profile in this spy shot offers a sneak peek at how big the new Scorpio would be.

The 2021 Scorpio will flaunt a new 7-slat grille, LED headlamps, a honeycomb mesh design for the air dam, a sharper and sportier front bumper, and a slightly sloping bonnet line. The alloy wheel design is certainly a fresh take, featuring a five split V-spoke design. In another spy shot, we get to see the rear disc brakes and the 17-inch alloys with wider 245/65 rubber.

The side profile appears massive, even when compared to the current Scorpio. It gets a shark-fin antenna, slightly hunched tail design, and vertical LED tail lights. Also, going by the spy shots, the ground clearance looks marginally more than the current 180mm.

Inside the cabin greets you a freshly styled dashboard, earlier spotted in a black-chocolate brown colour scheme. Likely features include a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a new instrument panel, connected car technology, an electric sunroof (a first for the Scorpio), automatic AC, a push-button engine start/stop, multiple airbags, and more.

Under the bonnet, chances are the 2021 Scorpio would continue with the Thar’s 150PS/320Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and the 130PS/300Nm 2.2-litre diesel engines, although in a higher state of tune. Likely transmission options for the Scorpio include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. Its top-spec variants could get a four-wheel drive.

The new-generation Scorpio will be launched in 2021 itself. However, it could be delayed by a few months because of a semiconductor shortage around the world. In all probability, it will be priced at a premium over the existing Scorpio, which retails from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 16.52 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue rivalling the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact-SUV segment.

