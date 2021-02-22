2021 Hyundai Creta 7-seater Interior Spied. Launch Expected Around Mid-2021

Published On Feb 22, 2021 06:14 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta 7 Seater

Spy shot gives a glimpse of the SUV’s touchscreen infotainment system that seems to have been borrowed from its 5-seater version

The 7-seater Creta to get a revised front grille, redesigned tail lamps, and new alloy wheels.

Hyundai could offer the three-row SUV in both 6- and 7-seater layouts.

It could get 5-seater Creta’s 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines.

Connected car tech, panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging expected on board.

Expected to cost up to a lakh more than the corresponding variants of the standard Creta (Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.53 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai has had a diverse portfolio, comprising affordable hatchbacks to flagship SUVs, since it commenced operations in India. Currently, its lineup doesn’t feature a 7-seater SUV but that is set to change with the introduction of the three-row Creta which could be called the Alcazar. It has been spied a couple of times in India and the latest spy shots reveal some details of its interior.

The 7-seater Creta ’s interior is expected to resemble that of the standard 5-seater model. Features such as the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the 7-inch digital driver’s display seem to have been retained. It is also seen with the standard model-like IRVM with hotkeys for Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car tech. As seen on its recently launched rival, the Tata Safari, Hyundai could offer the three-row Creta in both 6- and 7-seater configurations with the former getting captain seats.

In terms of features, the three-row SUV should carry forward a majority of the equipment from the standard model. This includes a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, cruise control, and Hyundai’s connected car tech. Safety kit should comprise multiple airbags, electronic stability control as well as front and rear parking sensors.

While the interior of the 5- and 7-seater Cretas will have similarities, the two will have different exteriors. The 7-seater Creta gets a revised front grille, longer rear overhang, and a redesigned rear end with new LED tail lamps. As per the spy shot, the 7-seater Creta was also seen with a new set of alloy wheels.

Hyundai is expected to equip the three-row Creta with the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/242Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm) engines from its 5-seater version. Transmission options could include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter for the diesel, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox for the turbo-petrol model.

We expect the carmaker to launch the 7-seater Creta in India around mid-2021. The three-row SUV may command a premium of up to a lakh over the corresponding variants of the 5-seater Creta (priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 17.53 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi). It will serve as a competitor to the MG Hector Plus, 2021 Mahindra XUV500 , and the Tata Safari .

