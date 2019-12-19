Tata Nexon EV Unveiled. Most Affordable Long-range EV In India

Modified On Dec 19, 2019 06:16 PM By Sonny for Tata Nexon EV

The Nexon EV, which is set to be launched in Q1 2020, will have an emission-free range of 300km

Nexon EV previews facelifted Nexon ICE sub-4m SUV.

It uses a 30.2kWh battery pack to power the electric motor with an output of 129PS/245Nm.

Tata claims that the Nexon EV will offer a range of 300km+.

It will charge from 0-80 per cent in 60 minutes using a fast charger.

The home wall box charger takes around 8 hours for 0-80 per cent juice up.

Nexon EV bookings to begin on December 20; likely to be priced around Rs 15 lakh.

It will have no direct rivals at the time of launch.

The all-electric version of the Tata Nexon sub-compact SUV has been a long time coming and it is finally here in its production-ready form. The Nexon EV is the brand’s second electric offering but the first long-range EV with a claimed range of more than 300km on a full charge.

It uses the Tata Ziptron EV powertrain technology with a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery to power the 129PS/245Nm electric motor that drives the front wheels. Tata says the Nexon EV can accelerate from 0-60kmph in 4.6 seconds and onto 100kmph in 9.9 seconds. The powertrain also has two drive modes -- Drive and Sport -- to suit different driving scenarios with smart re-gen designed specifically for Indian driving conditions to extend the range of the car.

The Nexon EV’s battery is capable of fast charging as well. It takes 60 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent using a CCS2 fast charger while a home wall box charger will take 8 hours to do the same. It can also be charged using a regular 15A wall socket. Also, Tata is offering an 8-year/1.60 lakh km warranty for the battery pack which has an IP67 rating for dust and waterproofing.

The design changes on the Nexon EV begin from the front which gets a new bumper, grille and sleeker headlamps. The profile and the rear end of the Nexon EV remain quite similar to the regular model, save for the new LED graphics for the taillamps, new machined alloy wheels and redesigned floating roof. It has a ground clearance of 205mm, which is 4mm less than the regular pre-facelift ICE Nexon.

Inside the black and cream themed cabin, it borrows cues from the Altroz such as the flat-bottom steering wheel, while the dashboard layout remains identical to the pre-facelift Nexon. It also gets various blue accents around the instrument cluster and central console.

The Nexon EV is packed with features too. It has a semi-digital instrument cluster with the 7-inch TFT display for information about the charge, range and vehicle alerts. Tata has also fitted it with a sunroof, auto AC with rear AC vents and more. The Nexon EV gets the latest version of the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a Harman sound system. It also gets connected car technology for tracking the car’s location, safety alerts, driving telematics, monitoring vehicle health and battery health, among other features.

Meanwhile, the safety features include hill ascent and descent control while dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat anchors are standard fitments. The Nexon EV will be offered in three variants - XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. Features like the sunroof, leatherette upholstery, auto headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers will be limited to the top-spec XZ+ Lux variant while auto AC, telematics app and push-button start are standard.

The Tata Nexon EV is expected to have a starting price of around Rs 15 lakh and likely to be launched in January 2020. However, pre-bookings will open December 20 for a token amount of Rs 21,000. The Nexon EV’s direct rival would be the Mahindra XUV300 Electric which is not out yet. Other long-range EVs in the market include the Hyundai Kona Electric and the upcoming MG ZS EV which are priced north of Rs 20 lakh with a claimed range of over 400km.

