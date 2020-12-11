2020 Nissan Magnite XE: Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?
Modified On Dec 11, 2020 09:10 AM By Dhruv for Nissan Magnite
Priced at a mouthwatering Rs 4.99 lakh, can the base XE variant of the Nissan Magnite really be easy to live with?
Nissan had long hinted the Magnite would undercut all its competition but nobody was prepared for the sub-5 lakh starting point they managed to spring out of the hat. But can you really live with the base XE variant of the Magnite? And will it be able to meet your basic needs of everyday driving? We find out:
But before that, take a look at your only engine option with the base XE variant of the Magnite:
|
Engine
|
1.0-litre naturally aspirated, three-cylinder petrol
|
Max Power
|
72PS @ 6250rpm
|
Peak Torque
|
96Nm @ 3500rpm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
Price (XE)
|
Rs 4.99 lakh*
* Prices are ex-showroom New Delhi.
Now let’s take a look at what the base XE variant of the Magnite offers in terms of features:
Summary: A real value for money upgrade to the sub-4m SUV segment if you are on the tightest of budgets.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Safety
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Highlight Features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
What important features it misses compared to the next ‘XL’ variant
|
|
|
|
|
Verdict
The base XE variant of the Magnite is surprisingly loaded for its aggressively low price. It covers all the basics in terms of convenience and safety, with the only drawbacks being the absence of a turbo-petrol engine and the fact that it doesn’t get an audio system of any kind. While there is no solution for the former, the latter can be fixed by getting an aftermarket system along with any visual modifications that you may be interested in. This can be done at a fraction of the cost that you’ll be required to pay if you go for the next in line XL variant.
This variant is however still recommended for those who are on a seriously tight budget. If you can stretch your budget and want more than the bare necessities with the Magnite, we recommend you look at the next variant.
