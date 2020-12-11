2020 Nissan Magnite XE: Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?

Modified On Dec 11, 2020 09:10 AM By Dhruv for Nissan Magnite

Priced at a mouthwatering Rs 4.99 lakh, can the base XE variant of the Nissan Magnite really be easy to live with?

Nissan had long hinted the Magnite would undercut all its competition but nobody was prepared for the sub-5 lakh starting point they managed to spring out of the hat. But can you really live with the base XE variant of the Magnite? And will it be able to meet your basic needs of everyday driving? We find out:

But before that, take a look at your only engine option with the base XE variant of the Magnite:

Engine 1.0-litre naturally aspirated, three-cylinder petrol Max Power 72PS @ 6250rpm Peak Torque 96Nm @ 3500rpm Transmission 5-speed MT Price (XE) Rs 4.99 lakh*

* Prices are ex-showroom New Delhi.

Now let’s take a look at what the base XE variant of the Magnite offers in terms of features:

Summary: A real value for money upgrade to the sub-4m SUV segment if you are on the tightest of budgets.

Exterior Interior Safety Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Highlight Features Halogen headlamps with manual leveler

16-in steel wheels with hub caps

Body coloured bumpers and door handles

50 kg functional roof rails

Rear spoiler with high mounted stop lamp Front and rear adjustable headrests

1 litre bottle holder on all doors

Mobile and wallet storage in centre console Dual front airbags

Front seatbelts with pretensioner & load limiter 2 three-point seat belts for rear passengers

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Rear defogger and wiper LED instrument cluster with 3.5-inch LCD display

All four power windows

Manual AC

Tilt adjustable steering

12V power outlet - front

Rear wiper Nil Others Chrome on front grille

Black ORVMs

Black moulding for rear quarter window

Tinted glass (front/rear/back) 2 x 1 litre bottles holders in centre console

Black inside door handle Hazards flash while hard braking

Seat belt reminder for driver and passenger Gear shift indicator

Mirror on passenger sun visor What important features it misses compared to the next ‘XL’ variant Dual tone covers for 16-inch steel wheels

Front and rear silver skid plate

Body coloured ORVMs with indicators Silver inside door handles Turbo variant only: ISOFIX, hill start assist, traction control, vehicle dynamic system

Centre locking driver side switch

Speed sensing door locks

Impact sensing door unlock Remote keyless entry

Push button start/stop (CVT only)

Driver side window auto up/down with anti-pinch

Auto climate control

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs 2 DIN audio system with MP3, Aux and Bluetooth connectivity,

4 speakers

2 tweeters

2.4A USB charging port

Audio and phone controls on steering



Verdict

The base XE variant of the Magnite is surprisingly loaded for its aggressively low price. It covers all the basics in terms of convenience and safety, with the only drawbacks being the absence of a turbo-petrol engine and the fact that it doesn’t get an audio system of any kind. While there is no solution for the former, the latter can be fixed by getting an aftermarket system along with any visual modifications that you may be interested in. This can be done at a fraction of the cost that you’ll be required to pay if you go for the next in line XL variant.

This variant is however still recommended for those who are on a seriously tight budget. If you can stretch your budget and want more than the bare necessities with the Magnite, we recommend you look at the next variant.

