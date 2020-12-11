  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNews2020 Nissan Magnite XE: Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?
English | हिंदी

2020 Nissan Magnite XE: Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?

Modified On Dec 11, 2020 09:10 AM By Dhruv for Nissan Magnite

  • 5695 Views
  • Write a comment

Priced at a mouthwatering Rs 4.99 lakh, can the base XE variant of the Nissan Magnite really be easy to live with?

Nissan had long hinted the Magnite would undercut all its competition but nobody was prepared for the sub-5 lakh starting point they managed to spring out of the hat. But can you really live with the base XE variant of the Magnite? And will it be able to meet your basic needs of everyday driving? We find out:

But before that, take a look at your only engine option with the base XE variant of the Magnite:

Engine

1.0-litre naturally aspirated, three-cylinder petrol

Max Power

72PS @ 6250rpm

Peak Torque

96Nm @ 3500rpm

Transmission

5-speed MT

Price (XE)

Rs 4.99 lakh*

* Prices are ex-showroom New Delhi.

Now let’s take a look at what the base XE variant of the Magnite offers in terms of features:

Summary: A real value for money upgrade to the sub-4m SUV segment if you are on the tightest of budgets.

 

Exterior

Interior

Safety

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Highlight Features

  • Halogen headlamps with manual leveler

  • 16-in steel wheels with hub caps

  • Body coloured bumpers and door handles

  • 50 kg functional roof rails

  • Rear spoiler with high mounted stop lamp

  • Front and rear adjustable headrests

  • 1 litre bottle holder on all doors

  • Mobile and wallet storage in centre console

  • Dual front airbags

  • Front seatbelts with pretensioner & load limiter 2 three-point seat belts for rear passengers

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rear defogger and wiper

  • LED instrument cluster with 3.5-inch LCD display

  • All four power windows

  • Manual AC

  • Tilt adjustable steering

  • 12V power outlet - front

  • Rear wiper

  • Nil

Others

  • Chrome on front grille

  • Black ORVMs

  • Black moulding for rear quarter window

  • Tinted glass (front/rear/back)

  • 2 x 1 litre bottles holders in centre console

  • Black inside door handle

  • Hazards flash while hard braking

  • Seat belt reminder for driver and passenger

  • Gear shift indicator

  • Mirror on passenger sun visor

  

What important features it misses compared to the next ‘XL’ variant

  • Dual tone covers for 16-inch steel wheels

  • Front and rear silver skid plate

  • Body coloured ORVMs with indicators

  • Silver inside door handles

  • Turbo variant only: ISOFIX, hill start assist, traction control, vehicle dynamic system

  • Centre locking driver side switch

  • Speed sensing door locks

  • Impact sensing door unlock

  • Remote keyless entry

  • Push button start/stop (CVT only)

  • Driver side window auto up/down with anti-pinch

  • Auto climate control

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • 2 DIN audio system with MP3, Aux and Bluetooth connectivity, 

  • 4 speakers

  • 2 tweeters

  • 2.4A USB charging port

  • Audio and phone controls on steering

  •  

Verdict

The base XE variant of the Magnite is surprisingly loaded for its aggressively low price. It covers all the basics in terms of convenience and safety, with the only drawbacks being the absence of a turbo-petrol engine and the fact that it doesn’t get an audio system of any kind. While there is no solution for the former, the latter can be fixed by getting an aftermarket system along with any visual modifications that you may be interested in. This can be done at a fraction of the cost that you’ll be required to pay if you go for the next in line XL variant.

Also read: Nissan Magnite vs Premium Hatchbacks - What Do The Prices Say?

This variant is however still recommended for those who are on a seriously tight budget. If you can stretch your budget and want more than the bare necessities with the Magnite, we recommend you look at the next variant.

Read More on : Magnite Automatic

D
Published by
Dhruv

Write your Comment on Nissan Magnite

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?