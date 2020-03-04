2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift Spotted. Launch Soon

Published On Mar 04, 2020 05:00 PM By Saransh for Maruti Dzire

The facelift Dzire is expected to get Baleno’s 1.2-litre Dual Jet petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech

The facelifted Dzire is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

The updated Dzire will be a petrol-only offering. No BS6 diesel on offer.

It is expected to be better equipped than before.

Will continue to rival Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and Tata Tigor

Maruti launched the third-gen Dzire in 2017. Three years later, the carmaker is ready to introduce a facelifted version of the sub-4m sedan. The facelifted 2020 Dzire has been spotted for the first time. It was spotted undisguised at what appears to be Maruti’s manufacturing facility, indicating that production is already underway.

It gets a refreshed front fascia with a larger hexagonal front grille and a new bumper with redesigned fog lamp housing. The side profile, on the other hand, looks unchanged. Although the spy shots do not reveal the rear of the car, it is expected to feature subtle cosmetic updates in terms of revised tail lamp detailing and bumper design.

Similarly, the cabin is also expected to remain largely unchanged. However, Maruti is expected to offer some new features on the facelifted Dzire, including a new 7-inch SmartPlay Studio infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and auto-dimming IRVM. Other features like auto AC and LED headlamps are expected to be carried forward as such.

Under the hood, the facelifted Dzire is expected to be powered by Baleno’s 1.2-litre Dualjet engine with mild-hybrid tech. It makes 90PS and 113Nm, 7PS more than what current 1.2-litre unit makes in the pre-facelift Dzire. The Baleno with the 1.2-litre mild-hybrid engine returns 23.87kmpl. The transmission options, however, are expected to remain unchanged with a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. Apart from the mild-hybird option, the Dzire could offer the regular 1.2-litre petrol engine (83PS/113Nm) as well. It will not get a BS6 diesel option, though.

Maruti has not yet confirmed the launch date for the 2020 Dzire, but we expect it to happen in the coming weeks. It will continue to rival the likes of the Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura, Ford Figo Aspire and Tata Tigor. Prices are expected to remain largely unchanged. Currently, the Dzire is priced from Rs 5.82 lakh to Rs 9.52 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

