2020 Maruti Ignis Facelift Leaked Online Revealing S-Presso-inspired Front Grille

Published On Dec 30, 2019 01:30 PM By Rohit for Maruti Ignis

The images show restyled front bumper among other minor cosmetic changes to the exterior

The Ignis was launched in 2017 and is due for a mid-life refresh.

As per the images, the facelifted Ignis is expected to get a revised front bumper.

In terms of engines, it is likely to feature the same 1.2-litre petrol unit which will now be BS6-compliant.

Expect Maruti to offer some more features in the facelifted Ignis including a new upholstery.

The Ignis is priced in the Rs 4.74 lakh to Rs 7.09 lakh range (ex-showroom Delhi) and the facelifted version could attract a slight premium.

Maruti Suzuki introduced its compact hatchback, the Ignis , in 2017 through its Nexa chain of showrooms. Even though it managed to rank among the 30 top-selling cars in the same year, its sales have declined since, suggesting that it’s begging for a mid-life update.

Now, we have got our hands on some images of the facelifted Ignis which hint that it could be launched soon. As per the images, the front end of the Ignis facelift now seems to sport an S-Presso-inspired grille. The front bumper also seems to have been restyled now with individual fog lamp housings on each end. Moreover, the pictured Ignis facelift is of a different colour than Maruti’s colour scheme for the Indian market. This hints the possibility of the carmaker introducing newer colour options when it launches the facelifted Ignis here.

Also Read: 9 Diesel Engines We’ll Miss In The BS6 Era

In terms of features, Maruti is expected to offer new upholstery along with other comfort features in the facelifted Ignis. Earlier this year, it was updated to be equipped with standard safety features such as rear parking sensors, high-speed alert system, and a co-driver seatbelt reminder across all variants.

(Pictured: Current Ignis on sale)

Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by the same BS6 1.2-litre petrol unit that already powers other Maruti models including the Baleno wherein it produces 83PS of power and 113Nm of torque. Maruti will, in all likelihood, continue to offer either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox on the facelifted Ignis.

The facelifted Ignis is likely to be priced at a premium over the current Ignis that retails between Rs 4.74 lakh and Rs 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Though Maruti hasn’t officially announced anything yet, it could showcase (if not launch) the Ignis facelift at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 . It will continue to rival the Maruti WagonR and Celerio, Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, and Datsun GO.

Read More on : Maruti Ignis AMT