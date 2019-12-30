9 Diesel Engines We’ll Miss In The BS6 Era

Published On Dec 30, 2019 09:38 AM By Sonny

These engines were available with cars priced under Rs 20 lakh

India is set to adopt stringent BS6 emission norms come April 2020. Updating engines to meet the new norms is an expensive exercise that could make cars pricier, especially in the case of diesel engines. Many carmakers have decided to axe their smaller diesel engines while some are getting rid of their diesel engines altogether. Here’s a list of all the diesel engines that won’t be available in the BS6 era and the models they powered:

Maruti Suzuki 1.3-litre DDiS 190/200 - Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Vitara Brezza

The Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre diesel engine has powered a large number of Maruti Suzuki models over the years. In all of those models, it was tuned to an output of 75PS and 190Nm or 90PS and 200Nm while mated to a 5-speed manual and the option of a 5-speed AMT. In the Swift and Baleno hatchbacks, it was known for its torquey performance. However, it was mostly popular for the high fuel efficiency figures of upto 28.40kmpl(ARAI claimed) in the Swift. This diesel engine also used to power the Ignis but the diesel variants of the Nexa hatchback were discontinued a while ago due to poor demand.

Maruti Suzuki 1.3-litre DDiS 200 Smart Hybrid - S-Cross, Ciaz

This is an improved version of the same Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre diesel engine that features Maruti’s mild-hybrid technology. It has an output of 90PS and 200Nm along with idle stop-start and brake regeneration to charge the integrated small battery as well as providing mild torque assist. This engine too was mated to a 5-speed manual but does not get an automatic option. In the Ciaz sedan, this powertrain has a claimed efficiency of 28.09kmpl. It used to be offered with the Ertiga as well but that option has been discontinued already.

Hyundai 1.4-litre U2 CRDi - Elite i20, Verna, Creta

Unlike Maruti, Hyundai will be offering a BS6 diesel engine in nearly all its cars. However, this particular unit will be sorely missed. It has been the most powerful engine offered in the Elite i20 premium hatchback and is known for its punchy torque and fuel efficiency. It is also the more affordable diesel engine option for the larger cars like the Verna and Creta. This 1.4-litre diesel engine produces 90PS and 220Nm and is only available with the 6-speed manual gearbox. This engine will be replaced by the Kia Seltos’ 1.5-litre diesel engine, albeit in a slightly detuned state.

Hyundai 1.6-litre U2 CRDi - Verna, Creta

This particular engine can be credited for setting the performance standard in both the compact sedan and SUV segments. The Hyundai diesel powerplant is tuned to an output of 128PS and 260Nm with a 6-speed manual gearbox with the option of a 6-speed automatic as well. It will be replaced by the Kia Seltos’ 1.5-litre BS6 diesel engine (115PS and 250Nm) that does not offer the same kind of performance, at least on paper. The Hyundai Elantra also used to offer this engine in India, but it was removed with the introduction of the 2019 facelifted model.

Volkswagen-Skoda 1.5-litre TDI - Polo, Ameo, Vento, Rapid

The VW Group will not be offering small diesel engines in India in the BS6 era and the 1.5-litre TDI motor has been available across the board in the affordable car category. In the regular variants of the Polo and Vento, it is tuned to an output of 90PS and 230Nm with the 5-speed manual. However, in the Ameo, Rapid and GT Line variants of the Polo and Vento, the same engine produces 110PS/250Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual with the choice of a 7-speed DSG automatic. This diesel powertrain is better known for its sporty automatic transmission and peppy performance.

Nissan-Renault 1.5-litre K9K dCi - Kicks, Micra, Sunny, Terrano, Duster, Captur, Lodgy

This diesel engine is a true workhorse across most models sold by Nissan and Renault in India. The Renault-half of this alliance has already announced that it will do away with this diesel engine in the BS6 era which means Nissan will too. The 1.5-litre diesel engine is offered in different states of tune - 64PS/160Nm(Micra), 85PS/200Nm(Sunny, Terrano, Duster) and 110PS/245Nm(Terrano, Duster, Captur, Lodgy, Kicks). While the most powerful tune is mated to a 6-speed manual with an AMT option (only in Duster and Terrano), the less powerful versions of the same engine are mated to a 5-speed manual only. Instead, Renault-Nissan is expected to debut new turbocharged petrol engines in 2020 to replace the diesel powertrain.

Toyota 1.4-litre D-4D - Etios Liva, Etios Cross, Platinum Etios, Corolla Altis

Toyota has not officially announced the discontinuation of its 1.4-litre diesel engine but it is extremely unlikely to get the BS6 update. This engine powers the likes of the Etios Liva hatchback, Etios Cross crossover and Platinum Etios compact sedan as well as the more premium Corolla Altis sedan. In the Etios models, this engine is tuned to produce 68PS and 170Nm while mated to a 5-speed manual. However, in the Corolla Altis, it is mated to a 6-speed manual and produces 88PS and 205Nm.

Tata 1.05-litre Revotorq - Tiago, Tigor, Tiago NRG

This 3-cylinder, extremely small diesel engine was developed by Tata to power its smaller offerings and price it lower than its direct rivals. The 1047cc Revotorq diesel engine is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission and produces 70PS and 140Nm. Understandably, there is little business sense to update this engine to meet the BS6 norms and instead, the Tiago, Tigor and Tiago NRG will become petrol-only models from April 2020. The Tiago may actually get an EV version like the Tigor EV as well.

Mahindra 1.2-litre - KUV100 Nxt

Surprisingly, Mahindra will be updating most of its large diesel engines to meet BS6 norms. But the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder mFalcon D75 diesel engine offered in the KUV100 will not be available from April 2020 onwards. This engine produces 78PS of power and 190Nm of torque while mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The KUV100 Nxt mini-SUV is likely to continue being offered with a petrol engine in the BS6 era with the introduction of an all-electric version as well.