2020 Maruti Ignis Facelift Spied In India For The First Time

The facelifted Ignis will feature only cosmetic changes as it is expected to come with the same engine and transmission options as before

Maruti is expected to showcase the Ignis facelift at Auto Expo 2020.

It gets an S-Presso-like front end.

It will be offered with a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine.

The facelifted Ignis is expected to be sold alongside the upcoming XL5 through Nexa showrooms.

Some time ago, a few images of the Ignis facelift had surfaced online, revealing an S-Presso-inspired front grille. It has now been spied in India sans camouflage and is expected to be unveiled and launched at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo .

The update brings with it minor design changes on the exterior of Maruti’s compact hatchback. This includes a redesigned front grille with U-shaped chrome inserts as seen on the S-Presso.

The facelifted Ignis is expected to be powered by the same BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol unit that is good for 83PS of max power and 113Nm of peak torque. The transmission options are also likely to remain the same: a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT like the Swift.

Maruti is expected to offer a new upholstery along with other comfort features in the Ignis facelift. It will continue to offer the facelifted Ignis with standard safety features including ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a co-driver seatbelt reminder, and high-speed alert system across all variants.

Meanwhile, Maruti has been working on a premium version of the Wagon R, the XL5 . It is likely to be sold through the Nexa chain of showrooms just like the Ignis around the same price range. The facelifted Ignis is expected to be launched at Auto Expo 2020 at a slight premium over the current Ignis (Rs 4.74 lakh to Rs 7.09 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi). Its prime rivals are the Maruti Wagon R and Celerio, Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro and Datsun GO.

